Petaluma’s Anderson Templeton directing ‘Almost Maine’ at Spreckels

Having majored in stage directing at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon, Petaluma’s Anderson Templeton - who also serves as one of the Argus-Courier’s weekly movie reviewers - has been waiting for the opportunity to make his directorial stage debut in Sonoma County.

That opportunity has arrived, and later this month, Spreckels Theatre Company will open a three-weekend run of John Cariani’s delectable romantic-fantasy-comedy-drama “Almost, Maine,” with Templeton directing the show.

“Almost, Maine” features a cast of 6 playing 20 different roles, and is set on a single evening in a town so remote it almost can’t be found on a map. As the Aurora Borealis works its magic overhead, a series of vignettes play out, with different couples falling and/or out of love, while some very surprising things happen.

The cast features John Browning, also of Petaluma, who’s been a regular performer on Sonoma County stages since his own days at Petaluma High School.

“Almost, Maine” runs March 25 to April 10 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park. For information or to buy tickets visit SpreckelsOnline.com.