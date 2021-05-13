Petaluma’s Bestsellers: Vivid explorations of the natural world appeal to Petaluma readers

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 4-May 10, 2021

A much-discussed new book — about the astonishing arboreal communications between trees — is one of three new science-themed works that have captured the attention of Petaluma readers this week. Because children appreciate the natural world as much (and possibly more) than adults, the tantalizing trio of titles includes a breathtaking new picture book for young readers.

On this week’s Fiction & Nonfiction Bestsellers list, debuting in the No. 4 spot below three popular local titles – Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” (No. 1), Yvonne Michrie Horn’s “100 Things to Do in Sonoma County Before You Die” (No. 2) and Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” (No. 3) – is acclaimed forest ecologist Suzanne Simard’s “Finding the Mother Tree.”

Those who’ve read Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning “The Overstory” might enjoy knowing that the character of Patricia Westerford was inspired by the work of Simard, whose life-long study of forests has altered the way science understands the way they function. Subtitled “Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Simard’s remarkable book describes a number of discoveries she’s made over the years, as she describes the course of her own personal and academic evolution. While battling the sexism embedded in the scientific community, Simard found evidence of a kind of fungal communication system between trees, the various ways that trees use their unique biology, essentially to care for each other and to defend themselves when in danger form parasites and other threats. She even reveals proof that certain species of trees can essentially recognize one another, but can also communicate and even cooperate with other species of trees.

Appearing in the No. 9 spot is “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” the latest from the author of “Moneyball” and “The Blind Side.” Reading like a thriller, it’s the story of how the Trump White House’s efforts to dial down public alarm in the early days of the pandemic resulted in the suppression of efforts to meet the threat head on. Primarily, the entertainingly straightforward book tells the stories of the scientists, doctors, public heath examiners, epidemiologists and even a high-school science student, who’ve all contributed to the development of how we understand pandemics, vaccination and the importance of accurate health information in the media.

On the Kids & Young Adults Bestsellers list, once again featuring Dav Pilkey’s “Dogman: Mothering Heights” in the No. 1 spot, Petalumans’ interest in science and nature is represented by the stunning picture book, “Have You Ever Seen a Flower?” Written and illustrated by Shawn Harris, the story describes the (literally) colorful adventures of a young child from the city opening up to the intoxicating power of nature during a fancy-filled visit to a mountain field full of flowers. Through Harris’ bright, evocative pencil drawings, each new encounter becomes an existential journey of discovery, as the anatomy of a flower is compared to everything from a royal palace to the human body.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Hill We Climb,’ by Amanda Gorman – With a forward by Oprah Winfrey, this “gift edition” presents the electrifying poem Gorman read during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

2. ‘100 Things to Do in Sonoma County Before You Die,’ by Yvonne Michrie Horn – Santa Rosa travel writer Horn spent the better part of 2020 writing this entertaining look at some of the best places and activities in Sonoma County.

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

4. ‘Finding the Mother Tree,’ by Suzanne Simard – Part scientific deep-dive, part riveting memoir, “Mother Tree,” by one of the world’s leading experts in forest ecology investigates the complex science of tree-to-tree communication.

5. ‘The House in the Cerulean Sea,’ by TJ Klune – Delightful fantasy novel about a mysterious school and the low-level bureaucrat assigned to it.

6. ‘Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J. Maas - A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.