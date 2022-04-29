Petaluma’s Larry Williams says ‘Welcome to the Catskills!’

No one puts Petaluma’s Larry Williams in the corner.

The local actor/director is reportedly killing it as the co-director (with Jaime Weiser Love) and one of the stars of Sonoma Arts Live’s “Saturday Night at Grossinger’s,” a new musical running through May 8 on the Rotary Stage at Andrews Hall in downtown Sonoma.

The musical, written by NYC-based playwright Stephen Cole, is set during the heyday of the Catskill Mountains region, when the area was a popular draw for entertainment and family fun.

Like in “Dirty Dancing.”

This is the team’s second time working with Cole, who had a big hit in 2017 with the award-winning “Merman’s Apprentice.” Music Director Sherrill Peterson, who also worked on that show, is back for the new one, leading a six-piece orchestra.

“Merman’s Apprentice” star Dani Innocenti Beem portrays Jennie Grossinger, called the greatest hostess of the Catskills. According to Love, Beem and Harriette Pearl Fugitt were handpicked by the playwright to bring Jennie Grossinger and daughter Elaine to life.

For information and tickets you can visit SonomaArtsLive.org.