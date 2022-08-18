Playwright inspired by local homeless encampment

For many people, when they drive past a homeless encampment or encounter a hungry person asking for spare cash, they quickly choose from a very short list of actions: looking the other way, offering help, writing letters to public officials or making a mental note to “do something” in the future.

When Petaluma writer Nathaniel Roberts met an unhoused woman at Steamer Landing Park earlier this year, he took another approach.

He went home and wrote a play.

“It took me about a month, writing all the time,” Roberts said. His “short-term obsession” fueled his playwriting passion as he brought his drama “Home” to life.

“Home” is set in a homeless camp in a large city. It’s not Steamer Landing specifically, but Petaluma’s complex relationship with homelessness is very much at the heart of the drama, Roberts said. Steamer Landing was the site of a sizable encampment that was finally cleared in mid-June, after months of public comment and legal action, both from public officials and encampment residents.

“Look, from the perspective of a person who is housed, I’ve had all the same thoughts and feelings and attitudes about the homeless that a lot of people do,” he said. “I’m on my way home from work and I stop at a light, and there’s someone with a cardboard sign there and I’m thinking, ‘Dude, you’re standing out here asking for my money? I just crawled around in an attic all day!’

“I know I can’t really judge him because I don’t know his circumstances — but that doesn’t stop us from judging him anyway, right?”

Chance meeting

Roberts, an electrician when he’s not acting, directing or writing plays, is a longtime member of SAG/AFTRA. He’s appeared in several films and TV shows, including playing a “henchman” in an episode of “Nash Bridges.” He’s written, produced and directed numerous plays and musicals, too. Last winter, he produced and directed his original play “Part of Me,” which he also designed and built the set and lighting for, at the Phoenix Theatre in San Francisco.

Back in the ’90s, he built and operated his own tiny San Francisco venue, The Jewell, converting a one-time hair salon into a 28-seat theater, a space so small that using the restroom during a show was impossible because it required walking across the stage to get to the toilet.

“Oh, people loved it,” Roberts said. “‘Stage voicing’ was totally unnecessary, as the floor area stage was inches from the audience.”

Of his writing, Roberts said he’s always tried to create characters that challenge audiences to imagine the perspectives of people outside their own day-to-day experience. Until now, however, he’s never considered writing about homelessness.

“Then one day I’m walking in Petaluma, three or four months ago, during one of our rare rainstorms, and I see a young woman, maybe 25, walking down Lakeville, half naked, gesticulating wildly and talking to herself,” Roberts recalled. “To be honest, she scared me, and I was concerned for her, because she obviously needed help, walking directly into traffic, totally oblivious to her own safety.”

Eventually, when he realized the woman was part of the unhoused community at Steamer Landing, Roberts decided to walk into the encampment to ensure she was alright.

“They obviously knew her there and could take care of her, but all of a sudden I was walking though this encampment that, quite honestly, I’d been avoiding and wanted no part of. And at first, I was a little frightened to be there.”

That’s when Roberts noticed something that upended his mindset.

“I realized that the folks there — when they saw me, clearly an outsider — were more afraid of me than I was of them,” he said. “That really struck me. So over the next few days, I went back and started talking to folks, and I met a gal named Sarah who was acting as a kind of house mother there. She was very open with me about her situation, and from that I began to see a compassionate, truthful way of writing a play about homelessness that could incorporate some of what I was learning.”

Change in perspective

Roberts, 70, admits he’s lacked compassion in the past.

“When we say ‘homeless problem,’ that’s a term that’s been usurped by us. It’s really our problem more than it’s the unhoused people’s problem,” he said.

“We’ve made it about our own inconvenience or our sense of disgust or indignation or whatever. But when you’re stepping over a guy lying on the sidewalk in San Francisco, is that a bigger problem for you or for him? Still, we act like homelessness is something that the homeless are doing to us, instead of something that’s happening to them, and that’s nothing but a lack of compassion.”