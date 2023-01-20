The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 9-Jan. 15, 2023

It’s no surprise that Petaluma’s No. 1 bestselling book is the same one obsessing so much of the rest of the reading world right now. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” describes the life of a British Royal, and according to the author, the British press is almost as big a bully as his father and brother have occasionally been. Anyone with an appetite for high profile gossip will find plenty to chew on here.

It’s fair to say that “Spare” – with its hilarious title rhyming with “heir” and suggesting his true role in the monarchy – has been one of the most anticipated titles of the new year since it was announced several months ago. The recent Netflix show “Harry & Meghan” certainly helped fan the flames of awareness. But though book-buying slipped a bit in 2022, dropping almost 5% across the U.S., there are still several upcoming books that could easily end up on Petaluma’s Top 10 in the months ahead.

Here are a few you might want to have on your radar.

‘Palo Alto,’ by Malcolm Harris (released Tuesday, Feb. 14) – From the author of “Kids These Days: The Making of Millennials,” “Palo Alto” is a history of California, Capitalism and Silicon Valley’s impact on the world. A comprehensive history of the city of Palo Alto, the book starts in pre-Gold Rush-era California, and explores how such an unassuming slab of geography became the center of a very different kind of technology-driving cash grab.

“White Cat, Black Dog,” by Kelly Link (released March 2) – Kelly Link’s style is often called “slipstream,” a kind of loose fantastical blend of real and unreal that’s been showcased to great acclaim in previous short story collections such as “Magic for Beginners” and “Stranger Things Happen.” This collection features seven stories based on classic fairy tales, updated to the present, and spun in weird, wild ways as only Kelly Link can.

“Better Living Through Birding: Notes From a Black Man in the Natural World,” by Christian Cooper (released May 9) – A memoir from the birdwatcher who found himself as the center of a viral video when his encounter a racist dog-walker raised awareness, and voices of outrage, around the world. “Better Living Through Birding” is an autobiographical tale of how he discovered the joys of birding, and what he’s learned from birds about life, nature and our connection to nature.

“Poverty, By America,” by Matthew Desmond (released March 21) – Another gripping blend of sociology and history from the Pulitzer-winning author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.”

“The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece,” by Tom Hanks (released May 9) – It is well-known that when the pandemic hit, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks ended up with some time on his hands, as one of the first high profile people to be struck by COVID-19. Well, evidently, he kept himself busy, though the book he wrote is not a memoir, despite the Hollywood-focused title. This one is a historical novel the making of a major superhero movie and the beloved (entirely fictional) comic books that inspired it.

“Pageboy: A Memoir,” by Elliot Page (released June 6) – The autobiography of Elliot Page, the actor who rose to fame with “Juno” and came out publicly as a queer transgender man in late 2020. Described by its publisher as deeply personal and open-hearted, the book promises to tell of Page’s struggles with identity in a business where identity and image is everything, and honesty is not as prized as is popularity.

“Crook Manifesto,” by Colson Whitehead (released July 18) – From the author of the Pulitzer-winning “The Underground Railroad” and again for “The Nickel Boys,” both frequent sites on Petaluma’s bestseller list, comes a sequel to his bestselling “Harlem Shuffle,” continuing the story of the Carney family with the same crime-and-humor sensibility as the first book.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Spare,’ by Prince Harry – The book that has brought the British Royal Family even more ridicule that it was already doing on its own, this memoir from the controversial Prince Harry tells of his life from Princess Diana’s death to the present.

2. ‘It Ends with Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A sequel to the 2016 novel “It Ends With Us,” the continuing story follows Lily Bloom as she takes a chance on new love.