Rain Dog Records takes step forward as super-cool performance venue

There’s something undeniably right about a vinyl record store hosting rock ‘n roll concerts and comedy shows after hours.

Petaluma’s Rain Dog Records (1010 Petaluma Blvd North, next door to Lucky’s Grocery Store) is making the big move to being a record store by day and (occasionally) a concert venue by night.

Under the label Live at Rain Dog, the first show will take place on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Headlining the three-hour event is the Berkeley rock band Accidents at Sundown, with opening acts The Fizz Fuzz and Here Comes the Comet. The cover is $10.

On Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m, it’s a night of heavy metal with Rail Rage, Thrashic Park and Cirkus. This is also a $10 cover.

But it’s not just touring bands that Rain Dog will be welcoming under its Live at Rain Dog umbrella. On Thursday, March 21, as part of Petaluma’s monthly Arts Alive event, musicians are invited to an open mic night, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Signups begin at 4 p.m. Bring an instrument or sing a Capella. The event is free and refreshments will be served.