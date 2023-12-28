ReLeaf Petaluma hits major milestone with 1,000 trees planted

Back in November of 2020, ReLeaf Petaluma ‒ a local group of dedicated urban forestry advocates ‒ formed with a mission of planting trees where needed in town, with a clear goal of buying and implanting 10,000 new trees.

Three years later, they’ve reached a major milestone, having planted their 1,000th tree earlier this month at Fox Hollow Park, on Petaluma’s east side.

At a special Dec. 16 ceremony to mark the occasion, the vent included appearances by Petaluma Mayor Kevin McDonnell and County Supervisor David Rabbitt.

Volunteers from ReLeaf helped celebrate the planting of tree No. 1,000 with cheers and congratulations, plus the obligatory posing for photos.

Having now made it to 10% of the ambitious overall tree-planting goal, ReLeaf Petaluma plans to up their game in 2024.

In collaboration with the city of Petaluma, the organization will initiate a program to plant trees on private residences as well as in public spaces.