‘Asteroid City’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

Anderson Templeton

Are you ready for some Wes Anderson?

“Asteroid City” is the new Anderson-written (with help from Roman Coppola) and Anderson-directed film crashing into theaters this summer, and one thing I can say for sure, it is extremely Wes Anderson.

Sometimes, as with his early film “Rushmore,” Anderson’s films are slightly more palatable for mainstream audiences. “Asteroid City,” however, exists very much in the style of Wes Anderson.

For one thing, it’s got the same nesting-doll structure as his last two films, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The French Dispatch.” “Asteroid City,” he learn early on, is a play within a TV show/documentary. Starting off in black-and-white, resembling 1960s “Twilight Zone” meets PBS theater night, we follow the journey of a group of artists to bring a play called “Asteroid City” to life.

However, instead of seeing the actors perform on stage, Anderson cleverly utilizes cinematic conventions, and shows all of the “action” as if it were the real thing, using ral, full-color sets, etc. When going back to the black-and-white TV show, we actually see cheesy painted backdrops.

He definitely doesn't hand-hold and over-explain what is happening, which is pretty much a signature of Anderson. You pretty much have to follow along with his eccentric genius or get lost in all the details.

The “story” of the play “Asteroid City” displays less of a strong plot and more of a let's-just-follow-characters-around-and-see-what-they-do kind of a thing. The central through-line focuses on a family attending a young astronomers award ceremony in the tiny desert town of Asteroid City. The patriarch (Jason Swartzman) is avoiding revealing the recent death of his wife to his four children, and avoids grieving by forming an interesting relationship with movie star Midge (Scarlett Johansson), who is obsessed with playing depressed characters, sporting fake black eyes all throughout the film.

Also in town are numerous awkward teen geniuses, who have all invented some sort of sci-fi invention, plus a class field trip of young kids, and a bunch of scientists and government officials. At one point, something big happens, and all of these characters are forced to stay in Asteroid City until it’s all sorted out. It feels like the writer-director has created a cinematic sandbox and “Asteroid City” is just Anderson moving different characters around and playing with different scenarios with a star packed cast including Tom Hanks, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Brian Cranston, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke and the funniest blink-and-you-miss-it cameo by Jeffrey Goldblum.

Once I let go of the idea that everybody was going to get a satisfying conclusion, and that this film was more about the exploration of themes of alienation, grief and what quarantining does to people, then I could properly enjoy it.

So, if you have struggled to understand or enjoy Wes Anderson films in the past, most likely, "Asteroid City" will be no different. But if you're a fan, buckle up for a very interesting, enjoyable, sometimes silly and decidedly alien-centric ride.

‘The Blackening’

In theaters

Katie Wigglesworth

Katie Wigglesworth

Clever, funny, and delightfully satirical, “The Blackening” is an excellent watch and a great way to kick off the summer horror movie season.

Directed by Tim Story, the movie follows a group of old college friends who meet up for a reunion getaway over Juneteenth weekend. The cabin they've rented has it all: re-purposed hardwood interiors, walkable proximity to a lake, dense woods surrounding the property on all sides, and a killer who forces the group to participate in the trivia game night from hell.

Get an answer right, and they advance as a team. Get an answer wrong, and there will be deadly consequences.

I liked it a lot.

Skewing more toward satire than horror, Story nails the comedy aspects of “The Blackening.” Co-scripted by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins (who also acts in the movie), the writing is funny, interesting and craftily subversive. The strongest facet of “The Blackening” is the genuine friendships of the core characters.

Regardless of any tensions or interpersonal drama, these people genuinely care for one another, and steadfastly strive not to let each other down. The cast is excellent, and their chemistry and talent make an already interesting dynamic truly shine under Story’s direction.

Across the board, they’re a fantastic group of actors.

“The Blackening” is a wild, deftly entertaining ride. Well crafted, funny and fascinatingly layered, it’s a definite must see movie of the summer.