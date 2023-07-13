Rivertown Revival to kick off with Friday night Art & Stage Crawl

For only the second time, that’ annual quirky phenomenon known as the Rivertown Revival will be jump-started one day early with its second annual VIP Art & Stage Crawl, a musical sneak-peek of the festival grounds night before anyone else gets to see it.

The Art & Stage Crawl is on Friday, July 21. The Rivertown Revival is on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23.

“This is a very special VIP event, a sneak peek of the Rivertown Revival grounds at night, with inner and music and aerial acts,” says Margaret Kuffel, curator of art for the festival. “The festival itself has gotten so expensive, this extra benefit event will really help make this year a significant fundraiser for the Friends of the Petaluma River.”

The announced performers for the Friday night event are singer-songwriters Sebastian Saint James, Tru Lyric and aerialist Sierra Camille.

“Expect an intimate and stripped down, sweet and soulful set from a few wonderful musicians and performers,” promises a media release about the fundraising event, which costs $100, and can be bundled with a two-day pass for a $25 discount.

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m., music and performances will start at 7 p.m., and ticket-holders will enjoy a catered meal by Tacos Don Pepe, with drinks from Kokomo Winery and Lagunitas Brewing Co.

“Dress to impress, wear walking shoes and be prepared to mingle, dance, network and savor our great peninsula and extraordinary art and music during Petaluma's golden hour as the sun sets on the Petaluma River,” continues the announcement.

This fundraiser supports the Friends of the Petaluma River and the community of artists, musicians, creators, volunteers and sponsors who together continue to make Rivertown Revival one of the best, weirdest and greatest Northern California festivals of all time.

More info and tickets at Rivertownrevival.com.