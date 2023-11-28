Some people simply can’t help but help. Kimberly Saxelby of Sax’s Joint is one such person.

“Sax’s Joint is adopting a family this Christmas,” she wrote recently on Facebook, reprising what’s turning into a tradition for the ’50s-style diner at 317 Petaluma Boulevard S.

Now in its fifth year, the informal program has Sax’s Joint adopting a family – any family in Sonoma County – that has children and is need of a helping hand this holiday season.

“Everybody needs help now and again,” Saxelby told the Argus-Courier. Her call was intended, she said, for a family that “for whatever reason is down on their luck this year” and “literally would not have Christmas if we didn’t step up.”

Adopted families get some real, material help, such as a Christmas tree or presents for both kids and parents. They might also get a TT’s Famous French Toast, Kimberlina Sandwich or Extra Thick Milkshake.

Submissions come in as emailed letters, either from the family itself or from friends or loved ones.

As one can imagine, it’s heart wrenching having to choose between so many families in need. And the need right now is especially great, Saxelby said: “We’ve gotten more letters this year than ever.”

Luckily, she said, “I get my staff involved in helping. We all kinda read together.” Sharing the burden of choosing makes it a little easier.

Saxelby expected to have a family chosen by the end of this week. After that, the fun part begins.

“Once we pick our family, we then ask for a Christmas list from each child,” she said.

The Saxelbys – Kimberly runs Sax’s Joint along with her mom Julie and sister Tiffany – start by enlisting the help of customers and the community. After that, “Whatever the customers didn’t bring in, I go out shopping,” she said.

They also get major help from the guys at Rip City Riders Motorcycle Club – basically the nicest biker gang of all time – who are known for their philanthropy throughout the region on behalf of Polly Klaas Foundation, Miracle League North Bay and other worthy groups.

“It’s so heartwarming to see so many people help,” Saxelby said. The tradition she started seems to bring out the best in people.

“The community loves to help. And that is what’s so rewarding for me.”

To keep tabs on this year’s adopted family or find out how to help, check the Sax’s Joint Facebook page at facebook.com/SaxsJoint.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.