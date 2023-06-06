Say hello to Petaluma’s newest bagel shop, Ethel’s Delicatessen

As mentioned last week, Ethel’s Delicatessen was giving some strong hints that they would open soon. And sure enough, last Friday, just as the newspaper was hitting your doorsteps, it did just that.

Ethel’s, previously available by delivery, is now open in its very own brick-and-mortar establishment at 1000 Clegg Court. Its hours are Wednesdays through Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Huzzah!

According to early reports, Ethel’s is selling out of their delectable bagels quickly. But as they get their feet under them, the place will surely adjust for us late risers. From bagels to schmears to sandwiches and salads, the restaurant’s full menu is on their website at www.ethelsbagels.com.

Clegg Court is in the same neighborhood as HenHouse Brewing Co., on the southwest side of McDowell. But wherever you live in town, Ethel’s is planning to partner with good old Petaluma Food Taxi – our locally owned food delivery service – and offers catering as well.

Diner taking flight?

I have learned that there was discussion at last week’s Airport Commission meeting that sounds promising for the Two Niner Diner restaurant.

Two Niner Diner was started by Joan Kelly back in the 1990s, but was shuttered after her passing in 2020. More recently, someone by the name of “Nate” has been talking with airport officials about reopening the diner by July’s Display Day, which will be Saturday, July 15. (If you don’t know, the airport’s monthly display day, which is open to the public, is the third Saturday of the month, usually between March and October, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The airport official relayed that initial plans for the diner are to open it Wednesdays through Sundays for breakfast and lunch – which is similar to Two Niner’s hours in the past – but there are also hopes to add more days and possibly even dinner service in the future.

We’ll see where these talks go. For now, a special thanks to City Council member Karen Nau, who is the Council’s liaison to the Airport Commission, for reaching out to me directly, knowing readers would be interested.