Science and wine pair nicely at ‘Sonoma Science’ lecture series

Place Matters will hold its monthly “Sonoma Science” lecture series this Monday, Sept. 25 at Brooks Note Winery. This one comes with “a flight of thought experiments and reflections on place – from wine chemistry to climate change, animal husbandry to permaculture.”

These events are held every fourth Monday, cost $20 per person, and include a night of wine, cheese, charcuterie and other snacks in addition to the illuminating presentation from, and conversations with, each presenter.

Social hour at Brooks Note Winery, located in Petaluma at 426 Petaluma Blvd. N., runs from 6 to 7 p.m., with the presentation running through 8:30 p.m.

September’s presenters include Lindsey Strain, Bodega Bay Oyster Company owner and member of the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary, speaking about “Merroir: The Sense of Place for Oysters”; and Quinton Martins of the nonprofit True Wild speaking about “Living with Lions: Coexistence with an Iconic American Carnivore.”

Go to www.placematters-sonoma.com for tickets.