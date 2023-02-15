SRJC’s Petaluma Film Series announces eclectic line-up for the spring

The Petaluma Film Alliance, a unique partnership linking Santa Rosa Junior College, a handful of community businesses and a few private film-loving individuals, has officially launched its 2023 spring film series. Held weekly in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on SRJC’s Petaluma campus, the series pairs the screening of a film with some sort of presentation, ranging from scholarly presentations, interviews with filmmakers, and sometimes a surprise special guest.

Overseen by film educator Mike Traina, who hosts the screenings and generally presents the pre-show talk, the 2023 series includes current Oscar nominee (and potential winner) “The Fabelmans,” from Steven Spielberg. The gorgeous, semi-autobiographical film screens at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, with pre-show at 6 p.m. Here is the rest of this year’s spring lineup.

Feb. 22 - ‘The Inspection’ (USA, 2022) - Directed by Elegance Bratton, this remarkable drama follows a gay homeless man who enlists in the U.S. Marine Corps in the era of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

March 1 - ‘Parasite’ (South Korea, 2019) - The 2020 Oscar winner for best picture, director Bong Joon Ho’s “eat the rich” thriller is crammed with tasty surprises.

March 8 - ‘EO’ (Poland/Italy, 2022) - A Polish circus donkey travels across Europe. The stunning film by Jerzy Skolimowski is a nominee for this year’s Best International Feature Oscar.

March 15 - ‘Body Parts’ (USA, 2022) - A clip-filled documentary about the evolution of sex on screen and the dominance of the heterosexual male gaze. Producer Helen Hood Scheer will be part of a conversation before the screening.

March 29 - ‘Aftersun’ (UK, 2022) - Director Charlotte Wells’ Oscar-nominated drama about an 11-year-old girl on holiday with her loving but troubled father.

April 5 - ‘Sound of Metal’ (USA, 2019) - A heavy metal drummer finds a new community when he rapidly loses his hearing.

April 12 - ‘I Am Not a Witch’ (Zambia/UK, 2017) - In this absurdist comedy/fairy tale, an 8-year-old girl is accused of being a witch and is put on trial in modern-day Zambia.

April 19 - ‘American Graffiti’ (USA, 1973) - Set in 1962, this classic from pre-“Star Wars“ George Lucas follows several teens, in cars and and on foot, on the last day of school.

April 26 - ‘Cairo Conspiracy’ (Egypt/Sweden/Turkey, 2022) - Co-presented by art historian Heidi Saleh, who will introduce the film, this is a tense thriller about a fisherman’s son who becomes a pawn in the power struggle between Egypt’s political and religious societies.

May 3 - ‘AV Fest Special Screening’ - To be announced.

May 10 - ‘The Menu’ (USA, 2022) - Wealthy food-lovers gather on an island for a meal they will never forget. Then things get wild.

Unless otherwise stated, all screenings begin at 7 p.m., with the pre-show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $6 general, $5 students, $50 for a season pass. For information visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.