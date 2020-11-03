Street Social and Barber Cellars pairing wows diners

It is rare when a booze-paired dinner does not catch my attention. Even though I am not a big drinker, with so many great local chefs and wine, beer and spirit makers in and around Petaluma, we are more inclined to sign up than not.

This has worked out to great effect, producing some truly wonderful dining experiences. So when we saw Street Social announce a recent collaboration with Barber Cellars, we only had to check the calendar to see what other less-important event we were going to have to postpone. As luck would have it, we were just returning to town just prior to the Oct. 22 dinner, and were able to get in on what was, not surprisingly, a great meal.

For those who are hearing the name Street Social for the first time, they are a relatively new restaurant. Started by the husband/wife team of Chef Jevon Martin and Marjorie Pier at the end of 2019, they took over the small space previously occupied by Twisted 2 in the Lan Mart Building (29 F Petaluma Blvd. N.).

This landmark is best known along downtown’s Petaluma Boulevard as the home of Old Chicago Pizza on the second floor and the year-round Christmas store, Marisa's Fantasia, on the ground floor. It also has a unique breezeway allowing foot traffic from The Boulevard to Kentucky Street through the center of the building, which more than one person has compared to old-town European architecture.

For those who missed the opportunity to visit Twisted 2, there is a reason why Street Social is affectionately called “Twisted 3” around our house. Over the half-dozen meals we have enjoyed both in the dining room and for take-out, Street Social has thoroughly impressed us with fresh and creative flavors. Street Social never set out to fill Twisted 2’s shoes, and yet they are making their mark on the Petaluma food scene with local flavors that remind many of us of other meals we enjoyed at this location over the past decade. And although nobody could acquire or present wine quite like former owner Dick Warner, Marjorie’s selection mixes things up and introduced us to wineries and varietals we had never tried before.

Even without the 10% discount offered to Barber Cellars wine club member, the full-price of $100 for our three-course meal would have been a bargain, because the prix-fixe meal for two included two bottles of Barber wine. The first was the 2018 “Rougissant” Keller Vineyards Pinot Gris, which was a special treat as it is in such small supply that it is no longer available for purchase. The second bottle was Barber’s newest offering – 2018 “Gray Haven” Mariani Vineyard Pinot Noir, which normally sells for $50 direct from the tasting room or online. With $80 in wine, the meal was almost “free,” especially considering the wine club price of $90.

We chose to order our dinner for pickup, which is surprisingly civilized, considering where the restaurant is located. Because we were serving ourselves at home, dinner started with a chilled glass of the Rougissant as we opened and unpacked the to-go boxes.

First plated was the autumn chicories salad. Several familiar leafed veggies fall into the chicory family, include endives and radicchio. So, although the salad looked beautiful, my first reaction to radicchio is to prepare for the worst: bitterness. However, that was not the case with this salad, which also included Medjool dates, Point Reyes Blue, California pistachios and Dijon vinaigrette. The flavor was surprisingly smooth, making it one of the better salads I have had recently.

The main event was the red-wine braised bone-in beef short rib, which was so tender that it fell off the bone. But it was the veggies that really surprised me. They were pearl barley with parsley salsa verde and roasted root vegetables. Fourth in overall grain production, after wheat, rice and corn, barley is a fiber-rich grain with a slightly nutty flavor. It also has a pleasant balance between firm yet chewy texture making it one of our favorite soup and stew bases. In recent years many restaurants have started using barley in place of standard veggie sides, like potatoes and rice, which we quite enjoy because when done right, it has a nice flavor on its own while also absorbing the flavors of whatever is added to it. And Chef Jevon’s barley was done right.

The main was paired with Barber Cellars’ newest pinot noir offering. Described on the website as a “light, elegant pinot noir with silky blueberry and forest floor flavors,” Barber only produced 75 cases of this “Grey Haven” wine.

Dinner finished out with a savory brown butter pound cake with spiced apple compote and whipped crème fraiche, which went well with both wines.