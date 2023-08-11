She noted this was the era of manifest destiny and conquering the West.

“What they didn’t understand,” she said, “was these were not sinful, fallen women. They were desperate. They had nothing else. There was no such thing as day care. How do you work and take care of your family if you don’t have a partner?”

Park Tracey admits she was outraged and heartbroken on her behalf.

“This book for me is about women’s work,” she said. “I wanted to show what she did do, what were the resources she had. In the novel, she sells her wedding ring, although it was the only thing she had to keep her safe from marauding hands. If she sells her thimble and scissors, she can’t work. So she comes to this impossible moment. How can she feed her children?”

Park Tracey explained that the records show Martha first gave away Ira and George, the two middle boys, but kept the oldest (Sarah, a teen girl) and the baby (Homer, Park Tracey’s great-grandfather). Sarah could look after Homer.

But, six months later, she brought them in as well. The Home for the Friendless put all four on the Orphan Train and sent them West to be adopted.

With these few scraps of information as inspiration, Park Tracey’s journey of discovery began, reaching out to learn who her great-great-grandmother, Martha Seybolt Lozier, had been, and why she had to make the terrible, agonizing decision to send her children away.

When asked if, in her research, she became Martha, she paused.

“It was more like she became me,” Park Tracey said. “I wanted to experience the things she experienced.”

For her, she said, it was similar to method acting. She wanted to go to the places Martha and her family lived in New York City and State, “To know what it smells like, what it sounds like, the cicadas in the trees, the wildflowers, the birds. Some things are timeless – walking on a street where the Home for the Friendless was … from there to the Marble Collegiate Church on Fifth Avenue, listening to the ambient street noise. I wanted to feel what it was like to be there – seeing a woman sitting on a sidewalk selling bottles of cold water, dogs running around, soldiers, the sound of traffic. I realized I could have been there 150 years ago.”

In so doing, Park Tracey thought, “What are the things Martha knows? She knows what it’s like to pluck a chicken, how much salt to add by taste and the feel of it on her fingers, what dough feels like on her hands, how to boil maple sugar and try out pork cracklings.”

Martha, of course, was a seamstress, a dressmaker.

“I wanted to know what it was like to make a dress by hand,” she said. “I got a costume pattern, went to a fabric store and started sewing this dress. Sewing is one of those things like knitting or painting a wall – it’s repetitive manual labor. It’s laborious but, for me, it allows my mind to go into the delta state, open to the muse.” With a laugh, she added, “It sounds airy-fairy, and I’m not, but she started speaking to me.”

‘I could feel what she must have felt’

Despite all this, the book wasn’t quite right, she said. By the time Park Tracey was working on the third draft, she knew there was still too much telling and not enough owning of Martha’s feelings.

“And then,” she said, “our son Austin died by suicide and I couldn’t write.”

That was in February 2019 and he was only 21.

“My brain was like mashed potatoes,” she admitted. “I didn’t know if I’d ever write again. I didn’t leave the sofa, just sat there, watched bad television and ate frozen dinners.”

She and her husband were living in Forestville at the time. In addition to the loss of their son, they endured flooding and three wildfire scares before deciding they had to leave.

“The sadness was everywhere – in the sofa, the walls and curtains and rugs. And I couldn’t go through another winter in the redwoods where the sun didn’t shine for three months and banana slugs were crawling on the windows.”

The couple bought a battered house in Grass Valley, and moved there just before COVID-19 struck. Over the course of the pandemic, they began returning their new home to its original warmth and beauty.

“We hammered nails, put up sheet-rock, painted,” she said, “the laborious manual labor that leaves you tired to the bone.”

It was the same feeling she’d experienced while making the dress.

By October of 2020, she found she could write again, and brought one major change to the story of Martha Seybolt Lozier.

“I rewrote ‘The Bereaved’ in first person,” she said. “At that point, I understood what it was like to lose your child and could write the story as a bereaved mother.”

As she worked, Park Tracey said, she was able to channel the similarity between Martha’s oldest son Ira’s obsession with the military and her own son Austin’s obsession with the videogame Minecraft.

“In that sense, I became Martha,” she said. “I could feel what she must have felt in a way previous versions of the book didn’t have – they were more detached. This was no-holds-barred, going right into the heart of it. Emotionally, what was the point of holding back? I had nothing to lose. I could tell the story.”

Eventually, Park Tracey learned through her research, Martha was able to find and reunite with Sarah, Ira and George. But baby Homer remained forever lost to her. That detail is one of the reasons she felt so compelled to write the book.

“I couldn’t leave Martha hanging there,” she said. “I wanted to give her a gift.”

Eventually, Park Tracey and her sister went to Fairbury, Illinois, with a literal gift.

“We found the cemetery where Martha is buried,” she said. “There’s no stone. Ideally I’d like to buy one. I took pictures of Homer to show her. It seemed to bring it full circle and was the most important thing. I found where she was laid to rest – and brought her lost son to her.”