‘The Bereaved’ a true story of the Orphan Trains (with a local connection)
It began 33 years ago, with a box.
“In it was a little piece of folded stationery,” explained author Julia Park Tracey, “and, written in flowing copperplate, was the following – ‘Receipt for the train fare of W.H. Lozier, January, 1856, from New York City to Oberlin, Ohio.’”
It was signed, Tracey said, by an agent named Rogers from New York City’s Home for the Friendless. Those brief words were the impetus for Park Tracey’s latest novel, “The Bereaved,” which has just been released by Sibylline Press. The author will appear at Copperfield’s Books on Friday, Aug. 18, for an in-store reading and conversation.
Park Tracey, 60, grew up in Penngrove and attended Petaluma High and Santa Rosa Junior College, studying journalism there and at San Francisco State University.
“I ended up in the East Bay,” she said, “got married, had three children, then divorced.” She and her second husband, Patrick Tracey, eventually moved to Forestville.
“Somewhere along the way, I got a master’s in English,” she said. Her creative thesis turned into her first novel, “Tongues of Angels.” More novels followed, as did a poetry collection and “The Doris Diaries” two books about her extraordinary great-aunt. Park Tracey was also a career journalist, writing for magazines and newspapers, often freelancing. At one time she had her own public relations firm.
The aforementioned box, passed down through generations to her father, was filled with family-related documents including business cards and newspaper clippings.
“We didn’t know where the receipt came from,” Park Tracey said, though they knew it referred to her father’s grandfather. He was always sneered at, she explained, “because he was a foundling.”
Fast-forward 24 years. Park Tracey was trying to get an idea for another book.
“I started thinking, ‘What else is in my history?’” She didn’t get anywhere until she discovered Christina Baker Kline’s book, “Orphan Train.”
“After reading it, I looked in the back of the book and it mentioned the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, Kansas. I wrote them saying, ‘I wonder if you have any information about my great-grandfather?’”
She included a copy of the receipt, the original was eventually donated to the museum.
The response from Concordia, Kansas was eager. They did indeed have a record of W.H. Lozier.
“They emailed,” Park Tracey continued, “saying, ‘This is one of the most satisfying mysteries we’ve ever solved. Just wait until you open the package.’”
Park Tracey described the package as “a big, fat manila envelope.” What she learned when she opened it and began reading was that her great-grandfather was the youngest of four children, all of whom were given up by their mother to the Home for the Friendless in New York City.
At some point, their mother, Martha, wrote to the Home for the Friendless, asking for her children’s return but, “They wouldn’t give them back,” Park Tracey said. She later learned through her research that, at that time, if a father remarried and wanted his children, they’d be returned.
But not a mother.
“As I was reading, I had to sit down,” she said. “My knees went weak. It took me a while to connect with this emotionally.”
By then, she was consumed, wondering, “What happened next?”
The Orphan Train Movement
The history of the Orphan Train is painful one, said Park Tracey, explaining that it wasn’t just one train, and wasn’t actually called that at the time. The massive welfare program came about in New York City during the Gilded Age – roughly the second half of the 19th century.
“The railroad barons who lived in New York didn’t like seeing dirty street kids or their streetwalker mothers, so with do-gooder impulses, they formed this orphanage,” she said.
The main thing about this complex historical footnote, explained Shaley George, curator of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center, was that the orphanage founders “wanted to make Protestants out of prostitutes.”
“They were very much about getting these women off the street,” Park Tracey went on. “They thought there was something wrong with these women, that they were fallen and needed to be saved, not that they were prostituting themselves out of economic necessity.”
According what Park Tracey discovered, the thought process was that, “The best thing was to put their children on trains and send them west. This would benefit everybody. It would get them off the streets, give them a home and education. If they were over 14, they’d be paid a wage. If they were younger they could be adopted by a loving family.”
