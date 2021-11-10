Theatre Review: ‘How to Transcend a Happy Marriage’ is a ‘transformative experience’

In contemporary society, do we even have a culture, or do we simply work, sleep and shop? Where is the passion, the beauty, the dynamic inspiration? When lost, can it be reclaimed?

Frequent Pulitzer finalist Sarah Ruhl’s “How to Transcend a Happy Marriage” propounds that it is possible to restore our primal selves.

What begins as an amusing dinner party anecdote about a co-worker who has two lovers — living together in a polyamorous household — blossoms into a richly transformative experience. As a joke, the “triad” is invited over for New Year’s Eve, mostly to gawk at as curiosities. The reality is powerful enough to change the other couples’ lives forever.

There is a vulnerability to this performance, both from the actors and audience, who confront uncomfortable truths about who we have become and whether our definitions of love are limiting, like a gilded cage.

From discussions about Pythagoras and the mystical meaning of numbers, to what the difference is between a fad and a movement, Ruhl’s philosophical insights are captivating. The play’s tactile sensuality, including an orgy (tactfully staged by the play’s director Sandra Ish), balances out its erudite concepts.

The unbridled wildness of Pip (Abbey Lee), the “hub” of the threesome, is mesmerizing to more than her partners. When the karaoke machine comes out, she launches into the most erotic rendition of “She’ll Be Comin’ ‘Round the Mountain” I have ever seen. Lee is outstanding in this role, easily enchanting the room with her mere presence.

Gina Alvarado as George, the wife in one of the married couples, is extraordinarily expressive, unpacking terrifying concepts that her character is facing. Alverado is all-in with the role, and her narrative asides to the audience add an additional texture to the play. Corey Jackson as her husband Paul takes a quieter, more subtle approach, and the two of them complement each other well.

Their long-time friends, Jane (Angela Squire) and Michael (Anthony Martinez) appear to have the perfect marriage, until in-depth conversations — and some potent hash brownies — bring down the careful façade.

Petaluma resident and Argus-Courier film critic Anderson Templeton portrays the mild-mannered Freddie, one of the two men in the triangle. His gentle compassion and compulsive need to take care of everyone, including the planet, is simultaneously endearing and disconcerting. Nate Mercier’s David, on the other hand, has a sharp wit and is unafraid of fervid discussions with strangers.

As an ensemble, the cast is exceptional, much like the play itself. The technical artists are equally to be commended. Argo Thompson has outdone himself with the cozy living room set design. Three walls of projections, by Patrick Nims, augment the action with displays of snowy forests, jungles and unassuming paintings. April George uses lighting to clarify which areas of the stage to focus on and Joe Winkler adds a deft touch to the sound design.

We may have lost sight of the fiery, questioning spirit that makes us human, but perhaps it can be awakened. In this exquisite staging by Left Edge Theatre, “How to Transcend a Happy Marriage” offers the chance to ruminate on some og the most provocative and challenging questions surrounding love and relationships.