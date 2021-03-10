Three new places to eat coming soon to Petaluma

A new deli may soon open in Petaluma’s Theatre Square. (Houston Porter/for the Argus-Courier).

While driving by Theatre Square earlier this week, I noticed a banner hanging from one of the Petaluma Boulevard awnings that read, “Coming soon: Urban (blanked out) Deli.” Because several of those spaces have been vacant for so long, I couldn’t quite tell whose former location this deli will occupy, it maybe the short-lived Subway spot. With little foot traffic in this part of downtown, I’m not sure this is a great location for a deli, but maybe they will offer delivery, too. Regardless, we look forward to seeing if they bring something new to Petaluma and wish them the best of luck.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 3, because that is when Grand Central Café has scheduled a soft opening at its 226 Weller St. location. For the time being, they will have vendors in pop-up tents around the building but in the future, they plan to offer food and drink from their own kitchen, along with various other sundries. Stay tuned for more info.

Additionally, it appears that Start from Scratch Café snuck in under the radar at its new location at Rooster Run Golf Course. According to the social media, they started in Santa Rosa and are either relocating to or adding a second location at Rooster Run Golf Course that offers breakfast, lunch, bakery items and general catering menus. Get more at startingfromscratch.biz. I discovered Start from Scratch while looking through Petaluma Food Taxi’s website, where I found that they have also added Tortilla Real, the new Jalisco-style Mexican restaurant located next to Sugo Trattoria on B Street.

While on the topic of Rooster Run Golf Course, in case you missed it, the one and only Johnny Nice, long-time assistant golf pro at Rooster Run and all-around genuinely nice guy, helped save another golfer’s life with his quick thinking and fast action retrieving the club’s automated external defibrillator device (AED) and hustling it to the first tee. This isn’t the first time Nice has been Johnny-on-the-spot and offers us a great example that these AEDs are not just hung on the walls of many public buildings for looks. This is also great reminder that when it comes to brushing up on your first aid skills, there is no time like the present.

Passover Seder

The Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma is currently taking reservations for the “Passover Seder Under the Stars” on Sunday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. “Enjoy an inspirational Seder complete with original hand-baked Shmurah Matzah, four cups of exquisite wine and a gourmet Passover dinner,” the invite promises. The Seder will be held in an outdoor tent with patio heating and social distanced seating at in the parking lot of the old West America Bank at the corner of Keller Street and Washington Street. Dinner is $54 for adults and $36 for children and RSVPs should be directed to JewishPetaluma.com/Seder. (Chabad is pronounced “huh-baad,” as the “c” is silent) and is an acronym for Chochmah, Binah, Da'at, which means “wisdom, understanding and knowledge.”)

The Chabad is also offering a Passover Seder “to go kit” with “Matzah, grape juice, Seder plate items, Kiddush cup, Haggadah and an easy-to-read Seder guide.” Option for catered Seder Dinners are available too. Sign up at JewishPetaluma.com/Passover.

Small bites

Back by popular demand, Ambrosia Indian is offering an all-you-can-eat brunch this Sunday, March 14, with two reservation-only seatings at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Brunch is $29 per person and will include lamb, chicken, seafood, vegan and vegetarian options, fruits, salads, breads, appetizers and much more. Call 238-5105 to reserve.

Twin Oaks Roadhouse is currently hiring and as posted to Petaluma Foodies by a former employ, “it’s probably been my favorite place that I’ve worked locally!” Twin Oaks is currently looking for one server to join the team at the 5745 Old Redwood Highway location. An affiliate of HopMonk Tavern, Twin Oaks quickly became a local favorite watering hole, with excellent pub food and regular free music on the back patio. Check their social media for more information.

The Bagel Mill is back open as of this past Wednesday, March 10, after a week off for owner Glenda Dougherty’s wedding and honeymoon.

Flamez Grill will reintroduce a Sunday brunch menu and hours starting on Sunday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flamez is also available for delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi.

In celebration of her own vaccination, the owner of Lala’s Jam is giving away a free jar of jam to everyone who comes in and shows off their vaccination card, whether you only have one shot or two. This offer runs through March 31.

The frozen pot pies from Bay Laurel Catering are rick, flaky and delicious. (Houston Porter/ for the Argus-Courier)

One worthwhile frozen dinner

Bay Laurel Culinary is venturing into the hand-craft frozen meals and if the BLC Chicken Pot Pie is any indication of what’s to come, we’re looking forward to ordering more frozen meals. The pieces of heritage breed chicken were big, plentiful and perfectly cooked and the Clover butter and Central Milling 100% organic flour are brought together in one of the best pie crusts I’ve ever tasted. Although I am usually too impatient to wait the 30–40 minutes it takes to bake a meal from freezer to table, this pot pie is so good that I would easily wait twice that long if need be.

While on the topic of pies, Bay Laurel Culinary’s Family Meal for March 10–13 is Irish in nature, starting with Irish pub veggie soup, followed by a coastal salad (Cashel blue cheese, buttered brioche croutons Champagne vinaigrette), with a main dish of traditional cottage pie (Dublin-style ground beef stew, mashed potatoes and 2-year cheddar), with a side of Brussels sprouts (Hobbs applewood smoked bacon lardons) and chocolate chip shortbread for dessert.

For more information visit baylaurelculinary.com and check out the prior coverage on Bay Laurel from the Argus-Courier’s Food & Drink section for more on Bay Laurel.