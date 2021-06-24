Unbridled Artistry: Petaluma horse paints vivid abstracts

NOTE : Children must be 9 and older. Do wear suitable walking shoes. No dogs please.

WHEN: Sunday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Demonstrations by Johnnie at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Yellow or green, Johnnie? Yellow or green?”

On a hot Friday morning on the east side of Petaluma, painter Katherine Sidjakov stands in front of Johnnie, a four-year-old Gypsy vanner horse. As the immaculately groomed animal studies her, Sidjakov holds up two plastic bottles, with two different colors of paint.

“Sometimes I pick the colors, sometimes Johnnie picks the colors,” explains Sidjakov, Johnnie’s trainer and, twice a week, his art teacher, too. Poised and alert on the other side of the corral fence, Johnnie watches Sidjakov intently, as the two bottles are moved to within touching distance. After a brief pause, the horse steps forward and bumps his muzzle against the green bottle.

“Green? You want green?” she asks.

Johnnie is sticking with his decision.

"Green it is,“ affirms Sidjakov, moving to a nearby spot where an easel has been set up for Johnnie’s morning art session.

“Johnnie also tells me ‘Yes’ and ‘No,’ with anything he wants to do or doesn’t want to do,” Sidjakov says, pouring some of the paint into a couple of small plastic bowls. “He’s very opinionated, and you can see it in his painting. He paints with a lot of energy. He paints with all of his emotions. He’s the Jackson Pollock of horses.”

Just beyond the easel stands a large storage shed/carport. It’s an atypical spot for a fancy art show, but this weekend’s exhibition at Dairydale Ranch in Petaluma will be anything but typical.

Johnnie has been painting with Sidjakov for about 2.5 years.

Johnnie’s owner, local author and dog-trainer Camilla Gray-Nelson — founder, president and director of training at Dairydale Doggie Dude Ranch & Training Center — calls the pair “an amazing team.”

“When you watch Johnnie paint, it’s obvious how much he enjoys it, and how strong the relationship between him and Kathy is,” Gray-Nelson says.

Considered one of the most beautiful horses in the world, the Gypsy vanner is a domestic breed originating in Ireland and parts of Great Britain. The flowing mane and feathery hair of the Gypsy vanner’s tail and lower legs gives the horse a fairytale quality, which is often enhanced by tying the hair into braids. Named after its traditional employment in pulling wheeled nomadic caravans, the small, strong animal has also sometimes been known as the Irish cob, the Galineers cob and simply the Gypsy horse.

“Their manes can grow down to their knees, which is part of why we braid his hair, and to keep it from knotting and breaking,” says Gray-Nelson, who owns four Gypsy vanners.

“But only one of them is an artist,” she says with a smile.

Johnnie’s “horse nanny,” Kathy Cline, is primarily responsible for keeping Johnnie and the other horses looking so spiffy.

“There’s a lot of glamour upkeep, as you can imagine!” Gray Nelson says. “And yes, Johnnie does get paint on himself, just like he gets bits of his own saliva, and dirt and straw and things, onto the paintings. That’s part of what makes them unique. He’s a mixed-media artist.”

Gray-Nelson, whose books include “Lipstick and the Leash: Dog Training a Woman’s Way” and the recent “Cracking the Harmony Code: Nature’s Surprising Secrets for Getting Along While Getting Your Way,” has had Johnnie since he was a colt. He recently turned 8.

“I had great plans for him to be a riding horse and a carriage-driving horse, but it turns out he wouldn’t have either one of them,” she explains. “He’d buck everybody off. He’d have nothing to do with the carriage. So I had to find his lane, something that Johnnie actually wanted to do.”

After hiring Sidjakov — an experienced Hollywood animal trainer and the owner of Animal Stars Training — to teach Johnnie some tricks in hopes that such activities might be more up his alley, they accidentally discovered the horse’s alacrity for art.

“He’s a smart horse with a bright personality,” said Gray-Nelson. “And in the teaching of various tricks, we found that he liked holding things in his mouth. He’s very oral. And jokingly, we said, ‘We should teach him to hold a paintbrush, and teach him to paint!’ Little did we know, he was a natural.”

In truth, it wasn’t quite so simple as that, Gray-Nelson acknowledges. There were no existing paint bushes designed for the mouth of a horse, so a number of experimental prototypes had to be designed on the way to developing a brush Johnnie is both comfortable with and gives him enough control once the actual painting commences.

“He always liked holding wooden dowels, in his trick training,” Gray-Nelson says, “so I modified a paintbrush, sawing off the regular handle and screwing it onto a wooden dowel.”