Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Elvis Johnson ignites a wild and woolly musical explosion of high octane blues on Thursday, July 15, playing from 5-8 p.m. in the Beer Garden at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Heartwood Crossing

In the mood for some homegrown Americana carried on a wave of roots-driven harmonizing? On Friday, July 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes the local trio Heartwood Crossing, known for its fine original songwriting and stellar three-part harmonies. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Brett Fenex

Sonoma County singer-songwriter Brett Fenex is a musical chameleon. He’ll be strutting his musical stuff this Saturday, July 17, on the Twin Oaks Roadhouse outdoor patio, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse is in Penngrove, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

The Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher is performing weekly in Putnam Plaza, with his celebrated trio with a shifting roster featuring some of the best musicians in the Bay Area and beyond. On Sunday, June 26, catch Randy Vincent on guitar, Kendrick Freeman on drums, and Chuck Sher on bass. The music plays 1-3:30 p.m., and diners at The Speakeasy have the best view.