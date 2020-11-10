Where to get your Thanksgiving dinner in Petaluma

I have always sided with the folks who say holiday lights and music should be reserved until after Thanksgiving. That is unless those Christmas lights were left up year-round, in which case, I tip my hat to your sense of home décor. However, 2020 has thrown a bit of a monkey wrench into that whole idea. Even prior to All Hallows’ Eve, winter holiday items, and in some rare cases, music, already started to settle into our stores.

This year’s holiday of thanks will certainly be different for most of us, whether due to travel restrictions or simply keeping family gatherings small for safety’s sake. And while some may want to cling to some of the traditions, such as a big bird on the table, others will choose to keep non-turkey traditions going.

Non-turkey choices

I am just going to come out and say it: I am not a fan of turkey. Maybe it was the one year we hunted our own wild bird and spent hours upon hours dressing it down, only to end up with quite the gamey dining experience. If I am going to eat fowl, I would much prefer the duck over anything else, and if I cannot get something from Liberty Ducks, I would prefer something on four legs. This is to remind folks that there are a lot of great alternatives if turkey is not your thing, like beef, lamb and pork. Our favorite holiday of the year, our family has even been known to eat out, at non-traditional restaurants at that, so have never felt restrained by tradition. Spending time with family and/or finding the rare nuggets of 2020 for which to be thankful, are all the tradition needed this holiday.

Starting with a local holiday tradition, the recreational Dungeness crab seasons opened this past weekend, which means if you have pots or snares of your own, you can get your own. However, keep in mind that crabbing does require a license, which can be purchased at most sporting goods store, although Bodega Tackle (bodegatackle.com) is a local favorite. Also, be aware that buying recreationally caught crab, or even paying for your buddy fisherman’s gas in exchange for crab, is considered poaching. For the non-fishing type, sadly, the commercial crab season won’t open in time for Thanksgiving, having been pushed back to Dec. 1 to protect migrating whale populations.

If fish is your choice for Thanksgiving, there is no better spot to start your shopping than at Anna’s Seafood (shopannasseafood.com) at the north end of town. From incredible clam chowder, cioppino and poke bowls to just about every regional variety of fresh fish and shell fish, Anna’s is great way to diversify your holiday menu.

Next up on in the non-traditional category is Liberty Ducks (libertyducks.com), which we have been ordering regularly from ever since the pandemic hit. With restaurants ordering a lot less duck, Liberty shifted focus to direct sales, much to us duck lovers’ pleasure. From whole to parts to ground to sausages, if you enjoy duck, Liberty has you covered. We recently tried a new product, the smoked duck breast, and will not be creating a charcuterie board without it ever again. Liberty offers shipping throughout the US, but if your order is over $50, local home delivery is available.

With smaller gatherings, one might think home cooks would turn to chicken to supplement the turkey, but chicken is a fairly common dinner item already. The non-turkey trend appears to be focused more on beef, pork and lamb as a way to make a special meal, but in a lot less time.

As we ourselves devour our first ever dry aged, grass feed, bone-in ribeye from Stemple Creek Ranch (stemplecreek.com), which was ready to pull from the barbecue in roughly 15 minutes, some sort of grill preparation is definitely on our minds for this year’s holiday dinners. You can find Stemple Creek at Petaluma Market but for a broader selection of beef, pork and lamb, visit them at the various Marin farmers markets or online where accept pre-orders. They are currently offering grass-fed and finished tenderloin roasts, which during the pre-Thanksgiving test “only took 60 minutes from seasoning to table to prepare this 4-pound roast.”

Fallon Hills Ranch (fallonhills.com) is another great local ranch for beef, pork, lamb, chicken and eggs, as well as some of our favorite sausages, all available for direct order through the website.

The bird

For birds straight from the farm, Tara Firma Farms (tarafirmafarms.com) is always a favorite but their organic feed pasture raised birds are in limited supply and pickup is scheduled for the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, so place your order soon.

Petaluma’s and Penngrove’s butcher shops are also a great place for whatever main dish you are looking to put on your table. Angelo’s Meats (angelossmokehouse.com), Bud’s Meats (budscustommeats.com) and Thistle Meats (thistlemeats.com) all carry a great variety of meats, as well as plenty of accouterments, from seasonings to olives to a variety of local cheeses and breads. Bud’s is offering its version of a Turducken, which is turkey, duck and chicken, which comes with Creole pork dressing. As always, Angelo’s offers a great smoked turkey. For bird orders, I recommend ordering well ahead of the holiday.