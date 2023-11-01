Nick the Greek has been a hot topic since the end of last year, when Petalumans first noticed the franchise’s sign going up in the Deer Creek Village shopping center in the space formerly occupied by Rubio’s.

Although I have not been able to reach the owner directly (it’s always hard to tell with a franchise who to contact), city permit records show that the process was started back in December 2022, but that nothing has been done since mid-January of this year. It would be nice to see more occupied storefronts at Deer Creek, but the lack of movement on permits is a possible sign that maybe the chain won’t really be coming to town.

Meanwhile, for those who have been chomping at the bit for local Greek food, keep an eye out for Dino’s Greek Food Truck, which makes regular appearances at the Block. And for a brick-and-mortar location with Greek flavors, I highly recommend giving Urban Deli a try, if you haven’t yet. Sam and Marla’s eclectic Eastern Mediterranean cuisine always fills the void when we’re missing Greek food. Urban Deli is located on the western side of Theater Square, across the Boulevard from Summit Bank.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.