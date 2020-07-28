Wine or Lose Board Game Cafe to close for good in Petaluma

Wine or Lose Board Game Café has become the latest restaurant victim of the current pandemic, in large part because owners Amanda and Craig Karas set out to create a social dining and gaming experience that was simply not possible during these social distancing times.

July 31 will be the last day in business, which gives you until the end of the week to either stock up on board games, which they are currently selling at a 50% discount, or sample their tasty menu items once last time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that we have decided to close Wine or Lose. We strived to create a new type of restaurant experience with a space that was for gathering and sharing fun board games with friends and family. However, this climate has made that vision almost impossible,” the owners posted on social media. “We want to be fiercely passionate about the experience we are creating, and that’s just not possible right now. Thank you for all your support, we will miss bringing our unique experience to Petaluma and our staff family dearly.”

Amanda Karas continued, “Unfortunately, this is a complex issue, because we really want our community to stay healthy, and don’t want our staff or guests to get sick, but moving to only a food focus without the games was not something we wanted to compromise on. Staying closed or only operating with our six outdoor tables was just not an option given the thin margins restaurants operate on. Without seeing an end to the current situation in sight, it just didn’t make sense to remain open.”

When asked if they are prepared for a possible onslaught of last-minute guests, Amanda said they are. As I mentioned in my Nov. 21, 2019 article here in the Argus, the games were fun, but the food at Wine or Lose is really no joke. Some of our favorites included the corn fritters with local honey butter, house-made beer battered corn dogs and one of our all-time favorite chicken and waffles. And if they are still offering desserts, order them all – you will have no regrets. During our past visits we sampled the bread pudding and s’mores parfait and would order both again in a heartbeat.

Asked if they had any parting thoughts, Amanda stayed positive, wishing their fellow Petaluma colleagues the best. “If you have a favorite restaurant or one you have always wanted to try and the means to support them, please visit for patio dining or get take-out,” she suggested. “This support will mean the world to your locally owned businesses and may be the difference between them closing or remaining open for you to enjoy.”

Both Amanda and Craig also wanted to thank all their customers for the support they have shown since Wine or Lose Board Game Café opened late last summer.

No word yet on what, if anything, will happen to the space they rented at 131 Kentucky St.