Youth artists thrive at Petaluma’s LumaCon

When a group of Petaluma librarians, teachers and artists launched the first LumaCon comic art convention in 2015, their goal was twofold: to put on a first-class celebration of comic books, comic art and graphic novels while also elevating the student artists they invited to the level of the more famous artists they hoped might also attend.

That’s why the eighth annual LumaCon, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, will feature lots of young, local up-and-comers including Petaluma’s Loren Castillo, Tasha Garibaldi and Vita Langst alongside established artists and illustrators such as Alexis E. Fajardo (“Kid Beowulf”), illustrator Emily C. Martin, cartoonist Brian Fies, fantasy artist Matt Gaser and comic book creator Donna Almendrala.

“The youth artists were always the main motivator in LumaCon’s creation,” said Nathan Libecap, librarian at Casa Grande High School and a LumaCon founder. “To tell the truth, when we originally created LumaCon we recruited the professional artists mainly as a supplemental element just to get people in the door.”

Teaming up with other librarians from the Petaluma Regional Library and Petaluma High School, Libecap and company recognized there were many opportunities for school students to show their talents in sports, academics and service-focused activities like Scouts, but few where they could show off their artistic skills.

“So the librarians in Petaluma were motivated to create a Comic Convention-like atmosphere for Petaluma youth to have the experience of what it could be like to be a professional creative,” Libecap said.

Several years later, the formula has proven a success. LumaCon has become one of the most-anticipated and well-attended arts events of the year. After pivoting in 2022 to an online version (due to last January’s COVID-19 resurgence), followed by a memorably breezy outdoor event in March at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, LumaCon is returning this year to the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park.

There will be a cosplay contest and parade, live-action role-playing games and workshops on making comic books and stop-motion animation. Rooms will be dedicated to crafts, drawing and gaming. “Star Wars” re-enactors from Rebel Legion Endor Base and the 501st Legion will attend. And the Artists’ Alley will showcase work by dozens of student artists alongside work from some of the Bay Area’s most influential and successful comic creators.

As an artist, Langst goes by the name Le Art Squirrel. Langst participated in LumaCon for the first time in 2019 and has sold work at each event since, including the online event.

“I had been in the sixth grade and my teacher at the time, Michael Watt, suggested I get a booth” at LumaCon, Langst recalled. “I made and sold hand-painted watercolor cards. Looking back, my art has changed so much since then!”

Although Langst enjoys many art forms, she said her style is always developing.

“I mostly work in both traditional art mediums, such as drawing and painting, and digital arts,” she said. “I sell prints, candles, stickers, cards and also do commissions.” She described herself as “an exceedingly strange teen artist” and she sells her work through her website (leartsquirrel.com).

“I don’t really have a specific audience,” Langst said. “I do make traditional art, but I think it takes more of a specific type of weirdo to appreciate frog saint candles.”

Among Langst’s many off-the-wall visions are quirky fusions of famous religious art and that aforementioned frog, a constant character in her work. She said she is looking forward to this year’s LumaCon and is especially glad the event will be taking place indoors.

“I remember LumaCon last year very well,” she said. “I spent the whole time trying to hold my art down so it wouldn’t blow away.”

LumaCon has been valuable in helping her to grow as an artist, she believes.

“It has helped me figure out what people will and won’t buy, how to price things, and has helped me spread my name in the art world,” she said.

Another local artist participating this year is Castillo, who operates at the LumaCon as Ink Shark Studios.

“Ink Shark Studios consists of me and a rotating lineup of friends who like to sell our art at the convention,” explained Castillo, who lives in Petaluma and has been attending LumaCon since 2016, when they were 15 years old (Castillo uses they/them pronouns).

That first year, Castillo was not yet participating as an artist.

“I was helping out as a volunteer, decked out in cosplay,” they said. “Being in the Artist Alley wasn’t really on my mind yet. But I got to help a few artists set up. I remember helping Ellis Kim, a professional comic artist who has been tabling at the convention regularly. Talking to Ellis and seeing all their art prints, comics, pin badges, the entire setup got me thinking, ‘Why don’t I do this? This rocks.’”