Pasco, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) : Begins May 1, and operates Wednesdays and Saturdays

Portland/Salem, Oregon via Salem Municipal Airport (SLE) : Begins May 3, and operates Mondays and Fridays

Kalispell, Montana via Glacier Park International Airport (FCA): Begins May 1, and operates Wednesdays and Saturdays

Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI): Begins May 2, and operates Thursdays and Sundays

Details of the four new Avelo flights out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport:

Avelo Airlines will soon double the number of destinations it services at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport when it adds four new flights beginning in early May.

The Houston-based airline will offer nonstop flights from Sonoma County to Kalispell, Montana; Boise, Idaho; Salem, Oregon; and Pasco, Washington, the air carrier and airport officials announced Wednesday during a press conference at the Sonoma County facility.

“We are looking forward to that expansion of service, and the continuation of getting new destinations for the airport that the community wants to see,” said Jon Stout, the airport’s manager.

For example, the Boise market, he noted, is the top migration market out of Sonoma County and also has “significant” migration from the Boise area.

The addition of the four routes means Avelo will service eight markets at the Sonoma County airport. Avelo flies to Burbank and Las Vegas year-round, and offers seasonal flights to Palm Springs and central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport.

“With the doubling of markets, Avelo Airlines will become our largest carrier, by destinations,” Stout said. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is the largest commercial air carrier servicing the Sonoma County airport.

Wednesday’s news follows Avelo’s Jan. 30 announcement that it will establish base operations at the regional airport beginning May 1, bringing about 50 new jobs to the region.

Avelo launched its first-ever flight April 8, 2021, and the Sonoma County airport was its first destination from its Burbank hub.

“This airport and this community really means a lot to Avelo and it’s important in our history and our legacy as well,” said Madison Jones, communications manager for Avelo Airlines’ West Coast operations.

“So, upgrading (Sonoma County Airport) to a base is a significant investment in this community, the airline and our people, as well.”

After Avelo gets settled May 1, the airline will also have a bigger presence in the area, Jones said.

“You’ll see a lot more of our executives out here in Sonoma County, really being involved in the community,” she said.

Also speaking at the press conference was Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

“The airport itself is a critical, critical asset to our business community and a link for our economic development,” Rumble said. “And it is oftentimes the first welcoming sign for our thriving tourist industry and people coming to Sonoma County to enjoy.”

In a news release following the announcement of the four additional markets, Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Sonoma County (a)irport is by far the Bay Area’s best airport – its small, smooth and seamless travel experience is unmatched by any other airport in the region. …

“These new routes are just a preview of the exciting opportunities ahead for Avelo when our new STS base opens in May.”

Earlier this month, on Feb. 14, Avelo announced it will extend its nationwide summer flight schedule through Labor Day, which includes its seasonal service at the Santa Rosa facility.

The Palm Springs flight, which typically pauses in June and restarts in November, will be available through Sept. 3, Jones said Feb. 14. Plans are still being finalized for the post-Labor Day return date, she added.