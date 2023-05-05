Petaluma home evokes Hollywood of the Roaring ’20s

Bonnie Spindler bought what is popularly known as Cavity Cove, including a closet full of pirate skeletons, and has worked to preserve and honor its Roaring ’20s vibe.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2023, 1:21PM
Petaluma Heritage Homes Spring Parlor Tour

What: Three historic 20th-century homes in Petaluma open to visitors

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Cost: $25, kids under 12 free with adults

Tickets: Buy online at petalumamuseum.com or bit.ly/3LDH5I6

Bonnie Spindler has a deadpan look when she tells a visitor, “I’ve got skeletons in my closet.”

No, she isn’t referring to some deep, dark mystery about her old house at 900 D St. in Petaluma.

When she reaches for a knob and opens a storage closet door off her patio, it’s clear she wasn’t kidding. It’s literally crammed with life-size skeletons. The ghoulish collection came with the house, along with a trunk of pirate’s “treasure.”

When Spindler bought the house three years ago, she agreed to carry on the home’s tradition as Cavity Cove, for nearly 20 years one of the most popular stops for trick-or-treaters who flock to D Street every Halloween for thrills, chills and sweet loot. You have to love Halloween if you move to D Street, and you have to be prepared to dole out thousands of pieces of candy.

Spindler is totally on board and has even added to the stash of skeletons, pirate hats, flying dragons and other decoration aimed at eliciting gleeful shrieks from trick-or-treaters.

“I add stuff every year,” she said.

People will have a chance to see the home from a different angle, however, during the Heritage Homes of Petaluma’s Spring Parlor Tour May 13. The Spanish-Mediterranean-revival house, with its distinctive tower and entrance facing the street corner, is one of three homes open to visitors.

In a town known for its Victorians, this tour features 20th-century homes, including a neighboring Arts-and-Crafts bungalow on D street built in the 1920s and an English-cottage-style house built in 1950 and occupied by three generations of the same family.

Spindler, a real estate agent, has built a reputation as “the Victorian Specialist.” Although she doesn’t deal exclusively in historic properties, she specializes in buying and selling properties in San Francisco and Petaluma built before 1926. She is a regular on “The American Dream,” a TV show that highlights lifestyle and real estate.

Spindler splits her time between Petaluma and San Francisco, where she lives in an 1893 Victorian built for Isadore Zellerbach of the Crown Zellerbach Paper Co. She most recently bought and renovated a landmark Queen Anne presiding over the corner of Sixth and B streets in Petaluma.

But Spindler said she long coveted the 15-room mansion at 900 D St., in part because its walls and thick hedges offer privacy even though it’s close to another prominent street corner.

“I love Victorians,” she said. “That’s my thing. But I love everything that is historic. And I love how solid this house is. When you walk around, the floors aren’t squeaking. They’re not moving. It’s all on poured concrete, and it’s just a really solid house.”

Historic home

Spindler’s “new” old house sits at the corner of D and Tenth streets. It’s situated at an angle so it literally faces the corner, not either street. It was built in 1929, right before the stock market crash sent the country into the Great Depression. It was the waning days of the Roaring ’20s. Money was still flowing and many tycoons and Hollywood movie stars fancied grand Spanish-Colonial homes with wrought-iron details and tile roofs.

Architect Don Uhl, whose practice was on tony Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, designed many homes for the rich and famous, including a home for studio mogul Louis B. Mayer. Prominent Petaluma businessman and civic leader Carl Behrens turned to Uhl to design his new home on fashionable D Street, an avenue of impressive show homes for the town’s elite.

Behrens was the founder and principal owner of Hunt and Behrens, a grain, feed and poultry company established in 1921. The company is still in business today, occupying the towering grain elevator across the river from downtown Petaluma.

Visitors who drop by 900 D St. during the home tour won’t be going inside. The tour will encompass only the outdoor spaces tucked around the house. But there are lots of hidden corners to see.

The 3,600-square-foot house on one-third of an acre is surrounded by compact courtyards and patios, a pool area, a pizza oven and a Moroccan-inspired yoga studio Spindler set up in an accessory dwelling in the back. The house also boasts a two-car garage, which was quite a luxury 94 years ago.

Spindler invited The Press Democrat inside the home for a look beyond the classic 1920s “Hollywood pink” stucco walls. The first thing a visitor notices is the round turret with a window overlooking the front courtyard and covered by delicate ironwork scrolls. You can almost imagine a fairytale Rapunzel looking anxiously through the grate. At the base is an entryway with an arched wood-plank door.

The focal point on entry is a grand staircase of terracotta tile and wrought-iron railing so typical of the period, offering a glimpse of the heavy wooden beams on the ceiling of the second floor.

You might expect the house to be dark because of all the lush greenery growing around it. But it’s not.

“It’s quiet and private. And there’s just tons of light. There are windows and doors everywhere,” Spindler said.

The most dramatic feature is a large half-moon-shaped window that also looks out onto the front courtyard. Another picture window, on an opposite wall, looks out onto a fountain and brings light streaming into the living room, which is filled with a mix of antique and period furnishings and curios collected over many years.

“I really love all things historic,” Spindler said. She has pieces and even fixtures she brings along to each home she inhabits. When it comes to her preferred age for a dwelling, she said her “cutoff” right now is 1929.

“The construction values changed after that. They were using old-growth redwood up until that point, and hand-forged nails. Termites really don’t like redwood and the tensile strength is really strong. At this juncture, there are no longer gaslights. The electrical is original to the home.”

Recessed shelving, rough-hewn wood lintels, wide-plank wood flooring and a bottle-glass window all bring back a time when the Arts and Crafts aesthetic was still in evidence. But it’s also a transitional time, the very beginnings of the modern era of motorcars, electricity, shorter hemlines and a less formal lifestyle.

“It’s supposed to look more down-to-earth and less formal, a reaction to the Beaux-Arts,” Spindler said, contrasting the earthy look of the 1920s to the classical forms that were going out of favor at the time.

“You can see that in the live-edge treatment of the shelving. And they used a lot of brick and stone and a lot of redwood to build the house into the site so it looks like it is more a part of nature,” she added.

The original wrought-iron electrical fixtures in the hallway and living room had been removed, but Spindler found them in storage and put them back in.

“The house has some pieces contemporaneous to the ’20s and some pieces that are Georgian and Regency (style),” she said of her eclectic collection, which includes a 1780 sideboard, a set of Queen Anne chairs and decorative cloisonne accents with the Aztec and Egyptian imagery popular in the 1920s.

She is interested not just in preservation but restoring some of the original design integrity of an old home. And that includes the exterior paint.

“It was white and cabbage green when I bought it, and I changed it back to its original colors. It’s more of a heritage color for this time period,” she said of the distinct pink stucco that stands out from other homes on D Street.

Zen retreat

Visitors on the Heritage Homes tour will get to see hidden spaces outdoors, beyond the thicket of bamboo, privet and boxwood hedges planted in layers like a fortress wall that line the property. Spindler suspects the unusually shaped swimming pool was installed in the 1940s by an owner who sold pools and “was trying to show they could do any kind of curve.”

Spindler is also welcoming visitors to her home yoga and meditation studio, a large open space with wrought-iron lanterns from Morocco, metal plates, bright colors and a mural evocative of a Moorish medina.

“It’s definitely a retreat,” she said, “and a very zen location.

“I have two houses, and one of them is on the Bay to Breakers (race) route,” Spindler said of her San Francisco home and her propensity to live in visible locations. “So I’m forced into a party every year, once on Bay to Breakers and once on Halloween” she said, laughing.

But that, she added, is one of the joys of having an old home in a historic neighborhood.

“They’re meant to be shared.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

