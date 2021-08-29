Many of the assumptions they made were conservative based on the extent of spread in many parts of the United States today. They assumed that when school began, there were already a few kids and teachers with asymptomatic infections, that masking might drop the infections by 50 percent, and that in elementary schools, most of the children were vulnerable to the virus. Each week, they imported one new case, which they imagined might come from a sibling, or perhaps from a student who had been at soccer practice, church or with another community group.

They used a transmission rate of four — which means that each infected person would spread it to four others, a number that is lower than the six to seven some studies have estimated for the delta variant, but which they felt was reasonable given that children are only in school for part of the day.

The models showed that more than 75 percent of susceptible students — meaning those who were not vaccinated, or who had previous immunity due to natural infection — would become infected within three months. With masking, the infection rate would decrease to 50 percent for elementary schools, 35 percent for middle schools and 24 percent for high schools, based on average vaccination rates. Testing further drops infections to 22 percent, 16 percent, and 13 percent.

"Parents in California are freaking out that my model shows that, even with masks, there would be a lot of infections," Swann said.

But she also emphasizes that "we have an incomplete picture of what's happening," and different communities have widely different levels of susceptibility based on vaccination rates and levels of natural immunity. She also said she has had to remind herself that the relative risk of coronavirus complications in children is low.

Pressure on the FDA

With about 73 million children and adolescents in the United States, public health officials and researchers believe the pandemic will not end until coronavirus vaccines are approved for all ages.

The FDA's rollout of the vaccines for adults occurred in record time, but there are additional steps involved for children, and for good reason. Younger children's immune systems tend to be more robust and vary greatly in size — think of a 5-year old vs. a 15-year-old.

Medical historians point to cautionary tales about rushed approvals: In the 1960s, thousands of children in the United States who got a vaccine developed atypical measles, which resulted in lung inflammation that often sent them to the hospital. That vaccine was later recalled. Several years ago in the Philippines, a school-based vaccination program for dengue fever had to be stopped after the drugmaker discovered it could lead to more severe illness in some children.

Clinical trials typically involve looking separately at children in various age groups, moving from oldest to youngest — ages 16 and up, 12 to 15, 5 to 11, and under 5. Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is currently available for those 12 and above, and Moderna's vaccine is open for those 18 and older.

Yvonne Maldonado, a professor of pediatrics and population health at Stanford University who heads the AAP committee on infectious diseases, said one big challenge for the 5- to 11-year-old group has to do with titrating down, or reducing, the dose. This isn't necessary for all vaccines, she said, but it is something that is being studied for the messenger-RNA shots.

The cardiac complication in some adolescents and young adults after receiving the second shot has been well publicized. But Maldonado, an investigator on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine trials for children, said the issue is so rare that adding a few thousand more children to the studies is unlikely to provide insight, and that the study would probably need to add millions to be able to identify those patients with the reaction. She said researchers have not seen signals of other concerning side effects, and she and her colleagues were not informed the FDA's authorization might be delayed — until they heard it from the media.

"If there had been a valid reason to slow down the authorization, we want to understand that," she said. "But based on what we've seen and heard there's no specific other issue."

Julie Morita, a vaccine expert who was on the Biden transition team on covid-19 and a former member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the CDC, said that as the delta variant has surged, the calculus for public health officials should change.

"If delta wasn't making children sick and hospitalizing them, it might make sense to take more time to look at the safety profile," said Morita, executive vice president for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. "But when you have a virus that is surging, expediency may become more important."

Marin County, Calif.

The outbreak at the school in Marin County is the first delta case in young children published by the CDC in the United States. Epidemiologist Lam-Hine remembers that as the cases mounted, he and his colleagues commented how "this strain is really different" — even before they had confirmed it was delta.

Among the most puzzling aspects, he said, is how the virus jumped from the initial class to a second class three grades apart, where six children also tested positive. The school, which has 205 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, had taken multiple measures to combat viral spread. All the classrooms contained portable air filters, and doors and windows were kept open. The two rooms in question were separated by a large courtyard, which had been blocked by lunch tables with yellow tape on them.

The students in the two classes did not seem to share siblings, carpools, sports teams or other extracurricular activities, he said. Yet sequencing showed their virus was genetically indistinguishable. Perhaps, Lam-Hine speculated, the kids had passed each other in the hallway or had some other close contact.

The contact tracing team also found five additional people in the community who had infections with the same virus, but they were unable to find a link with the school cases.

The findings included some good news: While more than 80 percent of the infected children, or 22 out of 27, had symptoms such as fevers, coughs, headaches and sore throats, none were hospitalized. And the county saw no obvious further spread. Lam-Hine speculated the county's mask compliance and vaccination rate — the highest in the state — made the difference.

"This is not a story about a teacher and her class," he said. "It's about the need for all of us to be super vigilant."