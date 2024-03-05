Concerns over low voter turnout continue in Sonoma, Napa counties on Election Day

Despite concerns over lower than average turnout in the California primaries leading up to Super Tuesday, some Sonoma County polling centers were abuzz Tuesday morning.

By 11 a.m., JJ Jay, a poll supervisor at the Petaluma Community Center, said 70 to 80 people had voted in-person and another 80 had dropped off ballots, despite the drizzly weather.

“We had one in here right at the beginning of the day, and it’s been nonstop — not packed but never empty — since,” he said.

VIEW The Press Democrat’s 2024 Voter Guide here + FIND local polling places here.

As voting centers opened for Tuesday’s presidential primary, about a quarter of Sonoma County ballots had been processed, election officials said.

As of 7:30 a.m., 30 minutes after the centers opened, about 60 people had voted in person. And 24% of all ballots have been turned in and processed, Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said.

That number is slightly low for a presidential primary, she said, in comparison to 2020 and 2016 when 30% and 37% the ballots, respectively, were processed by Election Day.

However, Proto still expects — and hopes for — a good turnout at the polls today.

“We did get a lot of vote by mail from the ballot drop boxes yesterday and we're expecting the same today, as well as the in person turnout,” she said.

In Napa County, a little more than 14,000 ballots — or just over 17% of registered voters — had been returned and processed by early Tuesday. That compared to almost 28% around the same time in 2020.

County elections services manager Xioneida Ruiz said that lag appeared to be in step with a statewide trend so far.

California is one of 15 states and one territory holding elections in which millions of Americans will vote. Dubbed “Super Tuesday,” it is when the largest number of states hold presidential primaries or caucuses. Voters have until the centers close at 8 p.m. to submit their votes in-person or drop off their ballots to vote in a number of local, state and federal races.

“It is a presidential primary election, but there are a lot of other things on the ballot that are really important,” Proto said. “We hope people turn out.”

Santa Rosa’s Finley Community Center was busy just after 9 a.m. with a steady stream of voters dropping off ballots or voting in-person. Poll workers there said turnout was better than anticipated Tuesday morning, especially in comparison to the slower early voting days leading up to the main event.

“It’s nice to see people haven’t forgotten the date,” field inspector Graham Rutherford said.

A general civic duty rather than a particular issue on the primary ballot motivated a number of voters casting their ballots at the community center. Some said they wanted to set a good example for their kids and younger generations who might feel disillusioned.

“I’m a patriotic American,” Santa Rosa resident Ted Draper said. “When you have the right to vote you take it. We need that right now.”

“It’s my obligation to know what’s going on in my community, and it’s my obligation to let my one vote count,” said Aline Donohoe, of Petaluma.

While there are many consequential issues on the table, she said “the president of the United States seems pretty important to me.”

Donohoe, a republican, voted for long-shot Nikki Haley against former President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been alive long enough to see sometimes there’s a surprise,” she said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Staff Writer Jeremy Hay contributed reporting to this story.