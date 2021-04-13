After coronavirus closed classrooms for a year, Petaluma schools welcome students back

When Jessica Iniguez dropped her three children off at school Monday, she said the weirdest part was not getting the chance to give her youngest child a hug.

Instead of walking Emily Albinana to her kindergarten classroom, Iniguez watched as her 6-year-old daughter donned a mask, negotiated a squirt of hand sanitizer and paused to have her temperature taken before disappearing inside La Tercera Elementary School in east Petaluma.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking because we’re a new family, and so it’s weird not being able to bring my daughter…bring her to the door and hug her,” Iniguez said. “I was a little worried. But it seemed like it went OK…It’s so weird.”

As most parents navigated the school drop-off in a winding snake of vehicles along Albin Way, others, like Iniguez, watched anxiously as their little ones bounded into the elementary school campus, one of dozens of grade schools across the city that welcomed students for the first time since suspending in-person learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday’s return to the classroom for most Petaluma elementary school students marked the end of an unprecedented year of remote learning that has tested educators, strained home environments and led to measurable losses in student achievement.

In the preceding months, calls from parents for a return to the classroom had reached a crescendo, crashing down on school board meetings and flooding the inboxes of education officials countywide, an effort supplemented by rogue signs and billboards urging a quicker reopening of schools.

Amid the melee, school administrators and union leaders scrambled to get school staff vaccinated ahead of the anticipated return to classrooms of some 40,000 students countywide, including thousands in Petaluma on Monday.

“It’s really a testament to the hard work of this team, just pulling it all together, continuing to plan, following the ever-changing guidance,” Old Adobe Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery said Monday as she personally welcomed students and families back to campus at La Tercera.

Lowery, who has helmed Old Adobe, the five-school, east-Petaluma district since last summer, guided children along separate sidewalks and waved to parents, her eyes creased with a telltale smile underneath her mask.

“It’s just pure elation,” Lowery said in a phone interview last week. “I’m so excited to finally be able to have a group of students on campus, actually in class with teachers providing instruction.

Most students, including those at Old Adobe schools, are now in a hybrid schedule, splitting time four days per week between home and school.

Getting to this moment, Lowery acknowledged, has been her greatest challenge as an educator. Amid the throes of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 300 countywide, sickened nearly 30,000 and led to staggering unemployment while upending civic life, Lowery has near-universal company.

The reopening in Petaluma, the county’s second-largest city, comes six weeks after the county’s first public schools, in the Sonoma Valley, opened for in-person instruction. It comes after thousands of Santa Rosa students returned, as well. Pressure, in Petaluma, has mounted, and parents continue to advocate for a greater reopening as the county’s caseload recedes.

“This is backed by so many experts, yet our county and our school system seems to want to hold back,” said parent Sumaya Mughannam, pushing for a five-day, fulltime school week in an email to top Petaluma City Schools officials last week. “This is completely unacceptable at this point for our students to only have a hybrid option.”

School administrators, though, say they’ve been subject to a rapidly shifting local COVID-19 landscape amid ever-evolving guidance from state and federal health officials, making it difficult to pivot quickly.

Even seemingly positive news – like the Centers for Disease Control reducing the amount of space needed between students in classrooms – threatened to upend plans for reopening, and Lowery said school officials didn’t want to “delay opening one more day.”

At the intersection of science, politics and pandemic, schools have navigated a complicated landscape in their efforts to resume classroom instruction.

“That layered on top of people being fearful – because this is about health and safety – can muddy the waters,” Lowery said. “All we have to continue to do is come to the table and have dialogue – and really see and hear one another.”

Joanna Paun, who has been at the center of a barrage of criticism as Petaluma City Schools Board of Education president, said she has no safety concerns when it comes to kids going back to school.