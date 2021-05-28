Annual Memorial Day Event returns to Petaluma after 2020 cancellation

Following last year’s cancellation, Petaluma will once again host an annual Memorial Day event this weekend to honor veterans and the memories of fallen service members.

The free event, hosted by the local American Legion and in partnership with the local group History Connected, will begin 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at Cypress Hill Memorial Park.

Petaluma native Joe Noriel said he and other organizers are trying to ensure the event resembles prior years’ as much as possible, though masks and social distancing are encouraged.

“It was hard on everyone, especially the veterans, because as a community this event really honors Memorial Day and is a time to reflect on the losses of people we knew,” Noriel said. “I hope people do remember the importance of Memorial Day and the sacrifices people have made.”

Petaluma dignitaries and veterans will hold presentations, and the Avenue of the Flags ceremony will also return to the park. All are welcome to attend.

