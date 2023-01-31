Another Petaluma hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton, is about to open

Construction of a new 140-room, hotel in Petaluma is all but completed, and visitors are already able to make reservations for May 1 and beyond.

Approved by the Petaluma Planning Commission four years ago, the four-story Home2 Suites hotel, located at 1205 Redwood Way, offers suite-style extended-stay accommodations near Highway 101 in northeast Petaluma. Room rates start at $209 per night.

The Home2 Suites was built by Basin Street Properties on a 1.18-acre parcel that is part of the 8.19-acre Redwood Technology Center development approved and developed in 2003. It sits alongside Active Wellness Center Petaluma, a gym formerly known as Club One fitness center.

The hotel project was approved in spring 2019, passing the Planning Commission in a 5-1 vote with one commission member, Diana Gomez, unhappy with the project’s “cookie cutter” exterior design.

Site improvements that came with the hotel included re-striping of the existing off-street parking, installation of bicycle racks and lockers, and pedestrian paths that connect to the broader Redwood Technology Center, according to a staff report on the project.

Four years ago, an independent study on the economic impacts of the hotel stated that it would provide $1 million annually to the local retail economy, mostly from employee and guest spending.

