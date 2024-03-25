An arbitrator has issued a long-awaited decision over rent increases at Petaluma’s Youngstown Mobile Home Park, raising rates more than owners had hoped, but not nearly as much as the owner had sought.

The arbitrator granted park owners a permanent monthly rent increase of $118 per mobile home space, retroactive to Dec. 1 last year. The rent hike was unwelcome news to residents — who say they are already squeezed by climbing monthly charges. However the increase was far below than the more than $900-per-month increase the park owners sought going back to January 2023.

Arbitration hearings are triggered automatically when proposed rent hikes exceed local rent control regulations, and the recent hearing was seen as a test of Petaluma’s new mobile home protections, which have riled park owners.

Petaluma mobile home residents typically own the structures they live in, but they must still rent the land beneath them. Since at least April 2023, they have been advocating for stronger mobile home regulations following similar activism in Santa Rosa, testifying to the pressures of rising rents at City Council meetings.

Mobile home residents, who at Youngstown and other senior-only parks are older, often retired and reliant on fixed incomes, said some have been forced to turn to food banks or forgo heat in order to keep costs down.

In response, the Petaluma City Council approved an update to the city’s mobile home rent laws last July, the first in nearly 30 years.

The updated regulations limit rent increases to either 4% per year, or 70% of the Consumer Price Index — a measure of the average change in prices over time for goods and services — whichever is lower. As of August 2023, the allowable increase under these rules was 2.03%.

Following the changes, park owners at Youngstown announced they’d convert the park to all ages and then threatened to close it, citing concerns that it was not “financially viable” to continue operating.

The next major challenge by park owners came in the form of the proposed rent hike of more than 100% via a 300-page packet delivered to residents, which was followed by further closure discussions. Owners at Little Woods Mobile Villa a few miles south took similar steps and triggered their own arbitration that will take place next month by announcing rent increases of more than 300% in some cases. That case will be heard in April.

Youngstown’s arbitration took place over four days in January and February with more than 30 hours of recorded testimony from expert witnesses, owners and residents and more than 2,500 pages of evidence. The arbitrator, Frances Fort, delayed her decision at least twice, by three weeks, citing the volume of material to review.

Another arbitration for Little Woods Mobile Villa is set to begin later in April.

