Ask the PAC: About the independent police auditor in Petaluma

In early April, the Petaluma City Council approved a recommendation from a newly formed ad hoc committee on race relations to hire an independent police auditor in order to strengthen police oversight processes.

With the auditor/monitor-focused system, which city staff estimate will cost about $25,000 annually, the independently-hired auditor will review police practices and reports, including patterns in police department investigations and findings. It comes in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minnesota, which spurred renewed calls for police accountability and social justice across the nation.

The move to hire an outside police auditor makes Petaluma the third Sonoma County city to approve enhanced oversight measures, joining Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

Question: Who does the City of Petaluma plan to hire as its police auditor, when will the auditor be hired and what exactly will they do in their role?

Answer: City staff are currently on the quest for the person and organization to lead the effort, and it could take up to one year before the oversight model completely goes into effect. City Manager Peggy Flynn, who is responsible for hiring the auditor, said it is still too early to determine exactly when an auditor partnership will begin.

“Scope (of work) is currently being defined at this point and the city is committed to a thorough evaluation process,” Flynn said in an email.

Flynn would not specify the qualifications she and city staff are looking for when evaluating potential hires, but she added that ensuring the independence and neutrality of the police auditor is at top priority. Flynn was not available for an interview, and did not respond regarding specifics on how an auditor will serve the city.

Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano said he and his team are excited for the future of the department with the presence of an auditor.

“We recognize the critical role appropriate and effective oversight plays in building even stronger trust and confidence with those we serve,” Savano said in a Monday email. “We would like to thank our community, the Ad-Hoc Community Advisory Committee members, and the City Council for their continued support and commitment to make an already great Department even better as we continue to re-imagine policing to create a community that is safe and inclusive for everyone.”

On Nov. 30, 2021, Santa Rosa hired OIR Group as its independent police auditor, after the group provided the city an independent report on Santa Rosa Police Department’s internal investigations related to protest activities in 2020. Santa Rosa launched its Request for Proposal process in search of an auditor in June 2021.

