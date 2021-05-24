Ask the PAC: What can I do to conserve water?

Each week seems to bring a new set of alarming metrics and dire warnings about Sonoma County’s deepening drought.

Local and state leaders are calling it a historic event, with Sonoma County’s situation now classified as an “exceptional drought” by the U.S. Drought Monitor – one of the few areas in the west to reach what is the worst of five drought categories.

But like talks of wildfires, floods and other climate change-related phenomena, it can all seem overwhelming at times, especially at a point when many are looking to celebrate long-awaited easing of pandemic restrictions, not prepare for a new disaster.

This week’s Ask the PAC attempts to slice through any creeping paralysis, and offer readers a list of water-saving measures to help conserve water as the city imposes a 20% reduction target, with more severe cuts on the horizon.

Question: What can I do now to start conserving more water?

Answer: The city of Petaluma recently created a website to offer drought-related resources and information, and officials advise residents to keep an eye on it as restrictions are slated to tighten in the coming weeks.

But for now, here are 10 things you can do to save water, as advised by city staff:

1. If it’s yellow, let it mellow. Avoid flushing when possible, and dispose of tissue paper in the trash.

2. Irrigate responsibly. Water only as needed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., preferably with collected non-potable water from the sink or shower. Avoid leaving sprinklers or hoses running unattended – a garden hose can waste 600 gallons or more in only a few hours.

3. Check for leaks an upgrade your home for free. Contact the city to get high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators, more efficient hose nozzles or a free shower bucket to collect water. The city also offers rebates if you want to switch to a high-efficiency toilet.

4. Stop letting the tap run. Turn off the faucet when you’re brushing your teeth, washing your face or shaving. Keep water cold in the fridge and either collect water with a bucket while waiting for it to heat up or microwave it instead.

5. Take short showers instead of baths. Turn on the water only to get wet and lather and then again to rinse off.

6. Operate clothes and dish washers only when they are fully loaded, or set the water level for the size of the load if possible.

7. Step away from the garbage disposal and either throw food in the trash or start a compost bin.

8. Rinse off your weekly produce haul with the same batch of water, refrain from rinsing dishes before placing them in the dishwasher and try handwashing dishes with one container of soapy water and another with a small amount of chlorine bleach for rinsing.

9. Do not hose down your driveway and use a more efficient nozzle if you must clean your car, or use a commercial car wash that recycles water.

10. Check out the city’s website for more tips and resources, including additional programs designed to help residents turn thirsty lawns into drought-tolerant landscaping. www.cityofpetaluma.org/water-conservation