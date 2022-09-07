BASH back to help PEF support education

Petalumans will celebrate Saturday to support the success of future generations during the Petaluma Educational Foundation’s Ruby Red BASH at the Barn at Gambonini Ranch.

The event will mark the return of the foundation’s annual event to an in-person celebration after two years of pandemic-restricted virtual parties.

“We are ecstatic to be back in person with our annual BASH fundraiser at the new event venue,” foundation executive director Maureen Highland said. “We had amazing support during our virtual broadcasts the past two years, but we are looking forward to seeing all our friends of PEF at the Ruby Red BASH.”

The evening is a gala in every sense of the word, with dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, live music and a private concert with the Bay Area party band Jay Seigan Presents Notorious.

The highlight of the night is the signature Paddle Raise with guests raising paddles to pledge support for the foundation’s program that awards grants to every public and private school in Petaluma.

Since 1983, the foundation has granted more than $4,096,708 to teachers, administrators and parents to fund projects not covered in the school budget. The purpose of the grant program is to reward innovative academic programs and foster excellence in education for all Petaluma area students.

The foundation, celebrating four decades this year, also manages 83 scholarship funds. Awards are presented to students planning to further their academic careers at two- or four-year colleges or vocational training programs.

In 2022, the foundation awarded $261,900 to seniors graduating from all Petaluma area high schools.

“Education is so important, especially now, when student well-being and academic support are needed to address learning loss and social-emotional skills development,” Highland said. “We invite the entire community to be part of our mission and make a personal pledge to fund the future helping make all our students dreams come true.”

Partners for the event are Petaluma Market, Petaluma Health Care District, Clover Sonoma and Exchange Bank.

Those who are unable to attend the BASH can still get in on the fun of the silent auction items. For information, contact kay@PEFinfo.com