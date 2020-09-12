Three injured after car drives into Palace of Fruit, starts fire

With major wildfires burning all over the West Coast, local firefighters rushed to the scene of a structure fire in Penngrove around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

A car drove into the Palace of Fruit at the corner of Ely Road and Old Redwood Highway, igniting the blaze. Crews from the Petaluma and Rancho Adobe fire departments were able to contain the flames. Three people sustained major injuries and were rushed to local trauma centers with unspecified injuries. The car was severely burned in the incident.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Palace of Fruit rebuild.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.