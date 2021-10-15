Car hits two men removing tree from Highway 116

Two men are recovering after being hit by a car Tuesday night while they removed a tree from a road south of Sebastopol.

The collision happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 116 and involved a 61-year-old from Sonoma and a 56-year-old from Sebastopol.

Both men suffered major injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the CHP.

They were removing a large tree from property along Highway 116 and it fell into the road and blocked both lanes in a dark area with no street lights.

A 70-year-old Sebastopol man was heading west in a Mercedes when he slammed on his brakes and tried to swerve around them.

Both were struck and paramedics took them to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the collision, officials said.

