Carbon monoxide leaks sicken several residents in Petaluma apartment complex

Multiple carbon dioxide leaks in a Petaluma apartment complex sent at least 12 people to the hospital late last week, the city’s fire chief said Thursday.

The leaks, which affected 17 apartments in the Corona Ranch Apartments complex at 990 Ely Rd., were caused by faulty stoves, said Petaluma Fire Department Chief Jeff Schach in an email to the Argus-Courier.

“In total over a dozen people were seen at local hospitals with symptoms and carbon monoxide poisoning diagnosis,” Schach said. “Apartments of those effected were found to contain carbon monoxide which was discovered to be coming from the gas stovetops. All 160 units at Corona Ranch were inspected and a total of 17 faulty stoves were identified.”

He added that “We are happy to learn that all effected persons have recovered, as there could have been a far worse outcome.”

Multiple city and county departments worked with PG&E and Eden Housing, which manages Corona Ranch, to address the mass poisonings.

Carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless, can leak into residences without occupants knowing and build up in the blood, causing headache, dizziness, nausea, drowsiness, unconsciousness, and ultimately death.

It was not immediately clear why so many stoves throughout the complex caused poisonings at the same time. Schach said officials learned that in 2016 Eden Housing renovated both Corona Ranch and Washington Creek, another Eden property at 909 Martin Circle, and installed the same stoves in both properties at that time. Because of that, the Washington Creek apartments were inspected as well, and seven of those stoves were found to be faulty, he said.

Schach said Eden Housing – a Hayward-based nonprofit managing properties throughout California – responded quickly to the issue, removing and replacing the affected stoves and installing carbon monoxide detectors in every apartment’s kitchen area. He also said Eden “offered hotel vouchers to the affected households and distributed $9,000 in gift cards to residents so they could purchase meals until the stoves were replaced.”

Eden Housing and the city “will be distributing information in English and Spanish on the operations of CO detectors,” he said. “City staff will also be working on a larger public education campaign on the topic.”

The leaks may have inspired Eden Housing to swap out its gas-powered stoves for electric ones, Schach said, as the property manager “is also researching and creating a plan to convert the two rental properties to all-electric. The city team has connected them with Sonoma Clean Power and will follow up to support them with their efforts.”

Besides Eden Housing and the Fire Department, the city’s Police Department, city inspectors, its Fire Prevention Bureau, Sonoma County Public Health inspectors and PG&E all took part in responding to the leaks, Schach said.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.