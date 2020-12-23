Cherry Valley’s Cozza gets Teacher of the Month

Anne Cozza, a kindergarten/first-grade teacher at Mary Collins at Cherry Valley School in Petaluma City Schools School District, has been named Sonoma County Teacher of the Month for November/December.

“So many teachers have stepped up in incredible ways to support students and families during these unprecedented times of distance learning,” said Steven D. Herrington, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools. “The Teacher of the Month program this year seeks to honor, support and thank those teachers who have gone above and beyond to support students during the pandemic."

Cozza received a number of enthusiastic nominations from the parents of her young students. They described her as a distance learning superstar who makes learning engaging and personal for her young students, even while having two young children of her own at home.

"Ms. Cozza is the most patient, kindest and sweetest teacher. She has made transitioning to online learning during this time easy. Being transparent has made this hard time bearable and my child as well as myself feel fully supported. I can't imagine a better teacher," read one nomination.

Another parent wrote, "Ms. Cozza is a superhero. She has managed to help my wild 5-year-old love distance learning. She’s funny, kind, and cares so much about every little one in the class (even the random younger siblings in background). We’re so grateful to have her during this time to keep the kids happy and learning."

Cozza was honored in a virtual staff meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 16, where her surprise recognition was met by cheers from her colleagues. Representatives from the school district joined in the celebration, including Petaluma City School HR Director Matt Harris, Educational Services Director Jason Sutter and Boardmember Sheldon Gen. Cozza also won $500 in gift cards for teacher resources and supplies.

The monthly award honors one of Sonoma County's most outstanding teachers from October through May. It is sponsored by the Sonoma County Office of Education, K-HITS 104.9 and Community First Credit Union.

Learn more and nominate a special teacher at sonomacountyteacher.com.