More than 1,350 are set to complete in the 11th annual Clo Cow Half Marathon this Sunday in downtown Petaluma, according to organizers.

The event features three simultaneous races, with the 13.1-mile half-marathon starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, plus 10K and 5K races starting at 7:35 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., respectively.

The races begin on Kentucky Street between B and Western Avenue, then head up Western toward Chapman Lane, Eastman Lane and Middle Two Rock Road before returning to the downtown area along the same route. Road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect until the race concludes at noon.

Maps showing the three overlapping races are available at clocowhalf.com/course-info.

“This year's event is sold out and will represent our largest event to date,” event organizers said in an email.

Proceeds from the event benefit several local local nonprofits, including the Petaluma Educational Foundation, Casa Grande Track and Cross Country teams, Piner High School Cross Country, North Bay Rowing Club and local chapters of Girls on the Run and Girl Scouts.

Although registration is full, those interested in volunteering can still sign up at clocowhalf.com.