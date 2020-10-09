Clover Sonoma donates $100,000 to PVH

Clover Sonoma made good on its pledge to raise funds to help Petaluma Valley Hospital as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcus Benedetti, CEO of Clover Sonoma, the Petaluma dairy company, Thursday presented St. Joseph Health, Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation with a $100,000 check to aid the hospital’s efforts in caring for the the community’s needs during the pandemic and beyond.

The gift was matched by community members who contributed an additional $105,000 to the hospital. The funds allow the Petaluma Valley Hospital Foundation to purchase three new ventilators, six new gurneys and ensure a steady stream of personal protective equipment, the hospital said in a statement. The funds also helped the hospital convert 11 additional patient rooms into negative pressure rooms, increasing the capacity to care for patients with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“We are so thankful to Clover Sonoma for their generous donation to our hospital and those we serve,” Tyler Hedden, Chief Executive for St. Joseph Health, Sonoma County, said in the statement. “During the hardest times, we see our community come together. Our partners and neighbors continue to demonstrate unwavering support to each other, reinforcing why Sonoma County is a treasure.”

Benedetti, whose family has a long history of supporting Petaluma Valley Hospital, said he was glad others were inspired to step up and contribute to the hospital.

“Clover Sonoma has been a proud part of Sonoma County for over a century," Benedetti said. "Along the way, we have found a strong sense of purpose by giving back to this community we cherish. During the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in our local hospitals and communities is essential. We are so proud other companies and individuals matched our donation to Petaluma Valley Hospital, an institution that has supported us for 70 years.”