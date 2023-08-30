Petalumans are flocking to Oak Hill Park this week to see a real flock: more than 200 sheep brought in to graze the neighborhood park’s terrain as part of the city’s new grazing program.

The program officially launched Monday afternoon at the west side park, one of five city parks that will host either a flock of sheep, a herd of goats, or – in an interesting portmanteau – a “flerd” of both goats and sheep.

The grazers will be at Oak Hill Park, Mannion Knolls, Westridge Park, Country Club and Arroyo Park through Nov. 14, city staff said.

Grazing animals reduce the risk of wildfire, support the growth of native plant species and reduce carbon output as an alternative to gas-powered mowing to reduce vegetation, according to the city website.

For this program the city partnered with Chasin Goat Grazing, a Santa Rosa-based company that specializes in eco-friendly land management.

The grazing animals will support the city’s goals by eating what’s leftover by a mower, in some areas, to get “vegetation off the ground,” and by clearing out similar vegetation in wooded areas, said Chase Cianfichi of Chasin Goat Grazing.

The sheep and goats can clear out hard-to-reach vegetation that could become fuel for grass fires, he said.

Though this is the first time the city is implementing a grazing program, regionally the practice is not new.

Since 2015, Sonoma County Regional Parks has used animal grazing at a number of county parks, including Helen Putnam Regional Park, which has “rotating herds of sheep and goats on a seasonal basis” to manage vegetation growth, according to the park’s website.

As the sheep-filled trailer made its way up to Oak Hill Park Monday, some neighborhood residents came out to see the hubbub.

One of them was Rose Frates, who “couldn’t miss the excitement,” as she stood alongside her neighbor, Mark Rasmussen, who also enjoyed seeing the temporary fence going up and the large trailer filled with sheep.

“As long as I’ve been here, I’ve never seen sheep here. And I’ve been here since 1953,” Frates said.

The sheep at Oak Hill Park are “hair sheep,” said Sarah Keiser, owner of Holistic Herder, a consulting business to help private landowners and public land managers implement holistic and strategic grazing projects.

“These guys … are more primitive, haven't been bred to maintain their wool, so they don't need annual shearing,” Keiser said. She will be at each of the parks on move days to answer the public’s questions about grazing and the land management practices.

Though Keiser won’t be there full-time, shepherd Luis Solomon Santana will live on-site in a trailer to monitor the flock’s health and administer medicine as needed, he said.

He will move the sheep around different areas of the park through strategically placed temporary fencing, which ensures the grazers target the correct areas, he said.

A note of caution to onlookers: Those temporary fences are electrified to keep predators out and the sheep and goats in, Keiser said.

“I would say the number one thing people should know or keep in mind is that when they see the animals, the fence is electrified. So keep your dogs on leashes and just be mindful that the fence pulsates and can shock you or your pet,” said Emma Cianfichi of Chasin Goat Grazing.

Where and when to see grazing animals Grazing sheep and goats will be at the following Petaluma parks to feed on vegetation as part of the city’s grazing program. Oak Hill Park: Aug. 28 to Sept. 10 Mannion Knoll Park: Sept. 11 to Sept. 25 Westridge Park: Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 Country Club Park: Oct. 4 to Oct. 29 Arroyo Park: Oct. 30 to Nov. 14 For more information, visit the city’s grazing program website at cityofpetaluma.org/grazing.

