The D Street Bridge in downtown Petaluma was raised Tuesday morning to allow boats and equipment to pass into the Turning Basin, where the city is working on installing new docks and pilings.

The project – slated to be completed by the end of January, and possibly by Christmas – marks the final phase of improvements to Petaluma’s Turning Basin. Occasional noise and vibration, as well as periodic openings of the D Street Bridge, are expected throughout November as work continues.