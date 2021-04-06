Dodd, McGuire to host town hall on Highway 37 improvements

Transportation officials will host an online town hall meeting next week seeking input on the future of Highway 37.

Hosted by Sens. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Bill Dodd, D-Napa, the April 15 virtual event runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and will feature discussions about three coordinated planning efforts meant to develop solutions for improving the roadway and responding to environmental challenges.

Threatened by sea level rise, flooding and chronic congestion, the 21-mile thoroughfare shuttles many Petalumans south and east, carrying as many as 40,000 vehicles a day.

The meeting will be streamed online through McGuire’s website, and more information on the planning effort is available at www.Resilient37.org.

