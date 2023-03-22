Fire at Petaluma mobile home park results in $200,000 in damages, officials say

A Tuesday fire on Pamela Court in Petaluma resulted in serious damage to a mobile home, fire officials said. However, firefighters stopped the flames safely and were able to rescue two pets inside the home.

The fire was reported a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters from both the Petaluma Fire Department and the Rancho Adobe Fire District arrived within five minutes to find “fire coming from the windows of a double-wide mobile home,” fire officials reported.

“Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and were able to extinguish the fire prior to it extending to the adjacent trailers,” they said. “While attacking the fire two small dogs were rescued and were not harmed.”

The home’s two residents were not at home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist the residents and their pets.

Pamela Court abuts the east side of Highway 101 in Petaluma and is part of the Youngstown Mobile Home Park.

Fire officials estimated the damage to the mobile home to be $200,000. However, they said, an estimated additional $400,000 in damage was prevented “by extinguishing the fire prior to extension to the adjacent trailers.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Petaluma Fire Prevention Bureau.