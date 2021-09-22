Fire damages downtown Petaluma commercial building

A commercial building used by multiple businesses in downtown Petaluma was rendered uninhabitable after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning, causing $300,000 in damage.

The fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story building in the 120 block of Keller Street, according to news release from Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Costa.

“Had it not been for the passerby activating 911 early, this fire would have grown to become much more significant as this building is adjacent to multiple other downtown commercial buildings,” Costa said in the release. “By extinguishing the fire and keeping it to one unit, considerable million dollars of loss were averted.”

Responding crews found that the building did not have a working fire alarm or sprinkler system. Assisting agencies included Rancho Adobe Fire, North Bay Fire and Sonoma Valley Fire.

The fire was under control as of 4:18 a.m., with flames contained to one unit on the first floor. Smoke damage was sustained throughout the entire building.

No animals or occupants were located in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Costa said in the release that the city of Petaluma Building Department marked the building as uninhabitable. All businesses occupying the building will remain closed for an unknown period of time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Petaluma Fire Prevention Bureau.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.