Update: Gas line rupture fixed in west Petaluma

Update: PG&E workers have fixed a gas leak on Petaluma Boulevard South in the Walnut Park area, Petaluma Fire Department reported Thursday afternoon. Part of the street will remain closed while workers perform road repairs.

The original story is below:

Petaluma Fire Department is advising residents of a west Petaluma neighborhood to shelter in place or leave the area due to a gas line rupture.

Residents are being told to avoid the area of Walnut Park on Petaluma Boulevard South from C Street to G Street and 4th Street to 2nd Street due to the rupture.

The incident was reported before 10 a.m. Thursday morning after a contractor working on Petaluma Boulevard road construction struck and ruptured a gas line, according to Devon Gambonini, a Petaluma fire inspector.

“There is currently gas actively leaking,” she said. “We’re waiting for PG&E to arrive and crimp the leak.”

Police have shut down Petaluma Boulevard from D Street to G Street, she said.