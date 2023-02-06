Local healthcare workers are inviting community members to join them in a rally next week as they seek to persuade Providence, the owner of Petaluma Valley Hospital, to keep the hospital’s Family Birthing Center open.

The rally is set to take place from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, before the Petaluma Health Care District board meets at 6 p.m. to continue discussion on the birthing center. Providence announced its intention to close the unit at the last board meeting in mid-January.

The rally will be in front of the Petaluma Health Care District building at 1425 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 103, where the monthly hospital board meeting takes place.

The announcement has rattled local healthcare workers and mothers who fear for the future of those who need to give birth safely in Petaluma. Closing the local birthing center would leave no similar place for mothers to give birth between Santa Rosa and Marin County.

But Providence, which purchased Petaluma Valley Hospital from the district two years ago, justified the closure as necessary due to staffing issues, particularly with its contracted anesthesiology group. District board members responded by pointing out that closing the Family Birthing Center would be a breach of the purchase agreement, where Providence agreed to keep the center open until at least the end of 2025.

Those wishing to submit questions or comments prior to the board meeting can email tpinochi@phcd.org. The board meeting agenda is available at phcd.org/agendas.php.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.