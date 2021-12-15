Holiday meal and gift ideas abound in Petaluma

With questions arising around COVID spikes, staffing issues and supply chain woes, restaurants and caterers took a bit longer to make their holiday meal announcements this year but have come on strong since I posted the early birds to last week's paper. There are a growing number of options, with more being announced to the “Holiday Food” pinned post every day, which can be found in the Petaluma Foodie's section of Facebook. Some restaurants, caterers and grocers do not run a robust social media presence, so they often post their menus to that page. However, as that number of offerings grows, so do the ordering deadlines loom, so make that decision soon so that you can make sure to have plenty of delicious food on the table come holiday party time.

Anna B's Kitchen offers a beautiful menu of holiday treats, including a delicious-looking wrapped bake Brie covered in either caramelized onions and bacon or sauteed apples and pecans. Main dishes are roasted turkey break roulade, chicken breast filled with mushrooms, mozzarella and spinach, portobello mushrooms stuffed with roasted garlicky tomatoes, herbs and ricotta, and roasted pork loin marinated with orange, garlic and rosemary. Some of the many other appetizers offered include a French onion dip with housemade crostini, a trio of triangle phyllo tarts, crab-stuffed mushrooms and a whole slew of galettes and savory baked treats. There is also a tasty dessert menu. Contact Anna directly to order at (415) 269-4381 or annabskitchen@gmail.com.

Bay Laurel Culinary (www.baylaurelculinary.com) has always turned out some of the best catered meals in the area, concentrating on local ingredients whenever possible. Their menu is truly impressive, and we've always thoroughly enjoyed the food we've ordered from them. This year's holiday menu is an “everything but the bird” affair, although I do see their BLC classic glazed nugget ham, so that seems like a good alternative. Their artisan charcuterie and cheese boxes, Dungeness crab salad, and liberty duck liver pate are just a few of their many starters, which alone could make for an excellent meal all on their own. We love their celery root bisque, roasted Brussels sprouts, and wine roasted mushrooms for sides. For desserts, the choices are classic lemon Bundt cake, pecan tart, bittersweet chocolate Bundt cake and Guinness gingerbread cake with a buttermilk glaze. This Saturday, Dec. 18, preorders are due for pickup reservations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, December 24. Also, check out their “Sugar and Spice” holiday gifts on their website.

Back by popular demand, F.A. Nino's (faninos.com) is again offering their Christmas tamales in beef, pork or coconut chicken mole. Pickup is on Sunday, Dec. 19, from noon to 4 p.m. at their tasting room and can be ordered through their website's “products” page. Preorders may already have ended, so if you are reading this and want some, set down your paper, grab your internet access device, and place your order ASAP.

OTL Fine Catering (previously Out to Lunch, www.otlfinecatering.com) is offering limited holiday meals by special order. We had an incredible beef Wellington from them during the last holiday season, and it was phenomenal. There is no mystery why they wine Harvest Fair awards every year. Please call for information at 707-766-9810.

Petaluma has a lot of great bread options, but Pane di Vero (panedivero.com) is one of our favorites and is currently taking preorders for their Thursday, Dec. 23 delivery. Visit their website for a complete list of parker house rolls, babka, pretzel rolls, cinnamon roll loaf, cookie boxes and much more.

Penngrove Market (penngrovemarket.com) has just posted their Christmas dinner menu, and it is as good as ever. We have enjoyed several special take-home dinners from them over the past couple of years and are always impressed with the execution and the quantity and value. This year's entrees are Liberty Farms seared whole duck, seared rib eye roast or Boar's Head brown sugar glazed ham. Dinner includes one of those mains, as well as two pounds of scalloped organic potatoes, two pounds of wood-oven roasted seasonal veggies and a winter green salad with cranberries, pistachios pickled onions and balsamic vinaigrette. You can also order a la carte orders for the main entree or sides. Orders must be picked up on Friday, Dec. 24, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Feast of 7 Fishes

Pearl (www.pearlpetaluma.com) is again offering their “Feast of 7 Fishes” this holiday season, though the date has not yet been announced. However, as a Southern Italian/Italian American Christmas Eve dinner tradition, I would guess it will be sometime around Christmas Eve. There are no hard or fast rules about which dishes or fishes are part of a Feast of 7 Fishes, but often included more than one fish per dish. Last year's feast from Pearl was one of the best meals of our holiday season. Few chefs can pull off fish dishes quite like Pearl's Chef/co-owner Brian Leitner, making this a really special opportunity. Regular readers know by now that when we see any fish dish on Pearl's menu, from the fancy-sounding “halibut paillard” to the benign-sounding but bodaciously flavorful “fish stew,” we order it, without even checking the fine print. Their current “fish stew” is “rockfish, local Dungeness crab & mussels, sunchokes, tomato turmeric broth” and even just in black and white print, has my mouth watering. Often, word-of-mouth is enough to sell Pearl's special dinners out, so give them a call or shoot them an email if you are interested.