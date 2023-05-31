Is the Dutra asphalt plant still coming to Petaluma?

Just south of Petaluma’s city limit, bordering the Petaluma River and its sensitive wetlands, lies the 38-acre Haystack Landing property, focus of a long and bitter fight over whether a company called Dutra should be allowed to build an asphalt plant there.

For many locals, who adamantly opposed the idea and spent years organizing against it, the issue has since faded away, with little to no action taken at the property. Facebook groups dissolved, community meetings ceased, and the once-ubiquitous “No Dutra” lawn signs were tossed out or stowed away.

But for San Rafael-based asphalt maker The Dutra Group, the company’s plan to build an asphalt plant there – which passed the county Board of Supervisors on a 3-2 vote 13 years ago before getting tangled up in the permitting phase – is still a go.

"This local source of asphalt production will restore our wetlands, bolster our climate resilience, and keep our economy moving for generations to come,“ reads a current Dutra website titled Haystack Landing Wetland Restoration. ”The project has no wetland impacts and has already been approved by Sonoma County.“

Dutra’s claim of “no wetland impacts” is based on a 2019 revision to its original plan, which the company says will enhance the nearby Petaluma River area by incorporating “flood control, fire prevention, and preservation of a local source of construction materials to keep Sonoma County’s economy strong.” Instead of an asphalt plant, the company now calls its plan a “wetlands restoration project.”

Besides the touted environmental benefits, Dutra’s revised plan includes space for a new station for the San Antonio Volunteer Fire Department – the “fire prevention” component.

Overall, the revised project will “restore a mosaic of wetland habitats and biologic diversity commonly found in Bay fringe landscapes by re-grading current non-wetland areas to support hydrologic conditions for the formation of seasonal wetlands,” said Aimi Dutra, the company’s public relations director, in an email to the Argus-Courier.

Dutra said the company’s proposal would create 3.11 acres of new wetlands, enhance another 11.87 acres of wetlands, construct a quarter-acre of landscaped berm, and carry out 8.43 acres of native plantings and invasive species control.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.60880250101928&lat=38.22489011424694&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

But local environmentalists, who have opposed the project for the nearly two decades since its initial proposal, are calling this new iteration of Dutra’s plan nothing short of a “greenwashing campaign.”

“This is not the project that belongs on the Petaluma River,” said David Keller, founder of the Petaluma River Council and member of the Planning and Conservation League Board of Directors.

Aimi Dutra rejected the “greenwashing” term, stating that “We have always been sensitive to the environment. The project reduces truck traffic, emissions and (greenhouse gases). It’s undisputed.”

She added, “Dutra has protected and enhanced the wetlands and with the minor revision is now completely avoiding any impacts to wetlands. That’s not greenwashing, that is a fact.”

Facts in dispute

Dutra’s first contention, of reducing emissions and greenhouse gases, stems from the proposed asphalt plant’s proximity to Sonoma County development and street projects – which would theoretically reduce the number of miles asphalt would have to be hauled to its destinations around the county.

Sonoma County recently announced plans to repair 50 miles of county-owned roads this summer as part of a $29 million program, leading to a projected increased demand of the road-building material.

The second contention, that the proposed asphalt plant would have no impacts on the Petaluma River or its wetlands, is harder to prove. And environmentalists like Keller and Joan Cooper, a spokesperson for Friends of Shollenberger, are renewing their call to reject the plant as a polluter and a danger to both wildlife and human health.

“You can’t have it both ways – you can’t be a polluter and an environmentalist,” said Cooper, who described asphalt production as a “highly toxic, dangerous activity.”

Asphalt concrete can be produced a variety of ways, but it is generally recognized by scientists to be a source of emissions – including volatile organic compounds, particulate matter and carbon monoxide – that are harmful to human health and the environment.

A 2020 Science magazine article, for example, cites a Yale study suggesting that “fresh asphalt is a significant, yet overlooked, source of air pollution.”