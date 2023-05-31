Is the Dutra asphalt plant still coming to Petaluma?

After stalling out during the permitting phase, Dutra’s project has been forgotten by locals – but not by the company.|
AMELIA PARREIRA
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 31, 2023

Just south of Petaluma’s city limit, bordering the Petaluma River and its sensitive wetlands, lies the 38-acre Haystack Landing property, focus of a long and bitter fight over whether a company called Dutra should be allowed to build an asphalt plant there.

For many locals, who adamantly opposed the idea and spent years organizing against it, the issue has since faded away, with little to no action taken at the property. Facebook groups dissolved, community meetings ceased, and the once-ubiquitous “No Dutra” lawn signs were tossed out or stowed away.

But for San Rafael-based asphalt maker The Dutra Group, the company’s plan to build an asphalt plant there – which passed the county Board of Supervisors on a 3-2 vote 13 years ago before getting tangled up in the permitting phase – is still a go.

"This local source of asphalt production will restore our wetlands, bolster our climate resilience, and keep our economy moving for generations to come,“ reads a current Dutra website titled Haystack Landing Wetland Restoration. ”The project has no wetland impacts and has already been approved by Sonoma County.“

Dutra’s claim of “no wetland impacts” is based on a 2019 revision to its original plan, which the company says will enhance the nearby Petaluma River area by incorporating “flood control, fire prevention, and preservation of a local source of construction materials to keep Sonoma County’s economy strong.” Instead of an asphalt plant, the company now calls its plan a “wetlands restoration project.”

Besides the touted environmental benefits, Dutra’s revised plan includes space for a new station for the San Antonio Volunteer Fire Department – the “fire prevention” component.

Overall, the revised project will “restore a mosaic of wetland habitats and biologic diversity commonly found in Bay fringe landscapes by re-grading current non-wetland areas to support hydrologic conditions for the formation of seasonal wetlands,” said Aimi Dutra, the company’s public relations director, in an email to the Argus-Courier.

Dutra said the company’s proposal would create 3.11 acres of new wetlands, enhance another 11.87 acres of wetlands, construct a quarter-acre of landscaped berm, and carry out 8.43 acres of native plantings and invasive species control.

But local environmentalists, who have opposed the project for the nearly two decades since its initial proposal, are calling this new iteration of Dutra’s plan nothing short of a “greenwashing campaign.”

“This is not the project that belongs on the Petaluma River,” said David Keller, founder of the Petaluma River Council and member of the Planning and Conservation League Board of Directors.

Aimi Dutra rejected the “greenwashing” term, stating that “We have always been sensitive to the environment. The project reduces truck traffic, emissions and (greenhouse gases). It’s undisputed.”

She added, “Dutra has protected and enhanced the wetlands and with the minor revision is now completely avoiding any impacts to wetlands. That’s not greenwashing, that is a fact.”

Facts in dispute

Dutra’s first contention, of reducing emissions and greenhouse gases, stems from the proposed asphalt plant’s proximity to Sonoma County development and street projects – which would theoretically reduce the number of miles asphalt would have to be hauled to its destinations around the county.

Sonoma County recently announced plans to repair 50 miles of county-owned roads this summer as part of a $29 million program, leading to a projected increased demand of the road-building material.

The second contention, that the proposed asphalt plant would have no impacts on the Petaluma River or its wetlands, is harder to prove. And environmentalists like Keller and Joan Cooper, a spokesperson for Friends of Shollenberger, are renewing their call to reject the plant as a polluter and a danger to both wildlife and human health.

“You can’t have it both ways – you can’t be a polluter and an environmentalist,” said Cooper, who described asphalt production as a “highly toxic, dangerous activity.”

Asphalt concrete can be produced a variety of ways, but it is generally recognized by scientists to be a source of emissions – including volatile organic compounds, particulate matter and carbon monoxide – that are harmful to human health and the environment.

A 2020 Science magazine article, for example, cites a Yale study suggesting that “fresh asphalt is a significant, yet overlooked, source of air pollution.”

Keller noted that the wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on the Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The marshland, he said, is a “national and international treasure.”

“An asphalt factory located in the marsh would be an insult, and spew substantial damages to our heritage,” Keller said.

Permitting process

Dutra first proposed its asphalt plant in 2004, to the dismay of thousands of Petaluma residents who opposed a potentially toxic plant at the southern end of the city’s main waterway.

But in October 2010, following years of debate, the proposal was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on a 3-2 vote.

Opponents filed a legal challenge, but the project was upheld in court, allowing Dutra to move forward in seeking necessary permits from several agencies.

From there the process seems to have stalled out. In a 2017 interview with the Argus-Courier, a county planner said the county was withholding the final grading permit for the plant until the company obtained necessary permits from a long list of agencies: the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board and California Department of Fish and Game.

The air quality district issued Dutra a permit to construct the project, but not a permit to operate an asphalt plant. As of 2018, several other permits were missing as well, with the agencies requesting more complete information from the company.

“There is a level of arrogance that has surrounded Dutra’s applications to the county and other governing bodies,” Keller said at the time. “They have acted like they are entitled to this.”

In 2019, Dutra revised its proposal to state that it would eliminate impacts to Petaluma River wetlands as well as improve nearby habitats. In response, the Corps of Engineers said the project “will not result in the placement of fill materials within waters or wetlands” and therefore did not need further approval from that agency.

Similarly, the SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board also determined in 2019 that the project “would not require the Water Board to issue Clean Water Act section 401 Water Quality Certification or Waste Discharge Requirements under the California Water Code for the project,” said Keith Lichten, watershed management division manager with the Water Board.

“As far as we are aware, the proposal to construct the asphalt plant will not result in the discharge of fill into jurisdictional waters,” Lichten said in an email.

Dutra’s path was not yet cleared, however. In 2022, Permit Sonoma Director Tennis Wick sent a letter stating that if Dutra wished to incorporate the project changes into its proposal, the company “should submit an appropriate application to modify the use permit.”

“The proposed project modifications substantially changed elements of the original project that had made it river dependent, as required by the County’s General Plan, and made several other changes to the project analyzed in the certified Environmental Impact Report,“ Wick wrote in his letter dated Oct. 21, 2022. ”There are other conditions related to traffic, biology, noise, residences no longer present, and others that the application should address for removal or modification.“

Wick added, “The Dutra Group obtained entitlements to go down one path, and now wants to go down another one. Neither County Code nor CEQA allow project amendments such as these to be authorized without going through the appropriate amendment process.”

Cloudy future

It remains unclear where Dutra’s project is currently headed, and whether the company will ever get clearance to build an asphalt plant on the banks of the Petaluma River.

For its part, Dutra says the company is “continuing to work with the county to ensure the project satisfies the conditions of approval in order to proceed with construction.”

“We have submitted a grading permit and are working with the county to better understand next steps,” Aimi Dutra said.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt, who joined the board after the 2010 vote on the project, confirmed the county is still in those conversations with Dutra. But he was also unsure of when, or if, next steps will occur.

“It’s a very complicated project,” Rabbitt said. “Obviously the project has been through the wringer.”

The regional air district said it issued an “Authorities to Construct” permit for the Dutra project on Dec. 14, 2021, at which point the company has two years to act – unless it submits a request to extend the permit.

“Once the equipment has been constructed and a startup notification received by the Air District, the Air District will review for compliance with the issued permit conditions and applicable air regulations,” said Ralph Borrmann, spokesperson with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. “If deemed in compliance, Permits to Operate will be issued.”

Requests for comment sent to Permit Sonoma and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, Keller and Cooper said they would like to move into another stage of community involvement on the project: to purchase “the 39 acres from Dutra and preserve the gateway to the city and to the county,” Cooper said.

“We are very seriously hoping that we put together a coalition of funders and they make viable offers to Dutra and close this chapter.”

