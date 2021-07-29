‘It scares me to death’: D Street residents demand city address safety, traffic concerns

Not long after pandemic lockdowns muted the usual hum of daily life last spring, Petaluma resident Pepper Fernandez began to hear a discordant cacophony of rumbles, screeches and hisses during the many months spent inside her westside home.

The noise, emanating from a section of D Street between Windsor Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard, was that of speeding cars and large construction trucks barreling past rows of homes – grating homeowners’ nerves and stirring concerns over pedestrian and cycle safety.

“We all started discovering during the beginning of COVID just a mass quantity of really large trucks going down D Street,” Fernandez said. “A bunch of us neighbors started thinking, what is going on here?”

In the months since, Fernandez and a group of more than 30 individuals living alongside or near the street’s western terminus have started to call for the city to devote more attention to D Street, demanding both immediate and long-term solutions.

Calling themselves the D Street Coalition, the group is pushing the city to implement “quick build” projects, which require less time and money than other projects, to repaint the road with more crosswalks, bike lanes and add visual elements alerting motorists to slow down.

With a long-planned overhaul of the road slated to begin in three years, many members are also eager to shape future, more permanent changes to one of the city’s most important connectors.

“I have a hard time being someone who complains and doesn’t do anything about it,” Fernandez said. “So when I started asking my neighbors if they want to do this together, it surprised me how much of a desire they had to see things change, too.”

A critical arterial road and designated trucking route, D Street is one of just a few western gateways in and out of Petaluma, and the only passageway offering a straight shot to Point Reyes Station. It’s also often used by commuters looking to bypass congested sections of Highway 101.

But unlike other thoroughfares, more than half of D Street is lined with residential neighborhoods, presenting a quandary for city officials and for homeowners alarmed by what they say is an influx of dangerous traffic.

Paramount among their list of grievances is that of pedestrian and cyclist safety. Fernandez cites nearby McNear Elementary School and Petaluma High School as cause for concern.

“Sometimes when I watch from my window, I see kids from the high school walking across D Street and it scares me to death,” Fernandez said. “We just decided enough is enough.”

Coalition member Michael Dollar said he’s been lobbying the city to address speeding and pedestrian safety concerns on the stretch of road since moving into his home along the D Street extension three years ago.

Dollar and other coalition members have expressed hesitation over allowing their kids to walk or ride their bikes alone along the street. He said he’s seen drivers drag race along the road out of town, and remembers several close calls between vehicles and cyclists.

Others said they routinely see cars speed over the county line and into the neighborhood, after carelessly zipping through the country backroads. In January 2020, a driver crashed into coalition member Neil Smith’s D Street home, he said, obliterating a section of fencing before landing upside down on his property.

Council member Brian Barnacle, who met with the coalition outside their homes recently, said he’s observed several hazards, from speeding cars to difficult turns.

He said he’s supportive of reimagining not just D Street, but other streets around the city as well, to slow down dangerously fast traffic and encourage people fed up with bumper-to-bumper drives to either walk or cycle more around town.

“I think this is a more substantial problem than we give it credit for,” Barnacle said. “There’s probably more parents that don’t allow their kids to ride around town because they don’t think it’s safe. And there’s probably neighborhoods all over the city that would like to also have traffic calmed on their streets.”

The coalition has had conversations with members of city council and with city staff in recent weeks. It helps that Gina Benedetti-Petnic, the city’s interim Public Works director, is a coalition member.

Benedetti-Petnic said she has acted as a liaison between the neighbors and city staff, encouraging them to make contact with officials and discuss their complaints during public meetings.

Concerns about traffic began to increase last year, she said, as the sight and sound of heavy haulers ferrying construction material to a project in Point Reyes irked dozens of residents.